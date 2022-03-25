Last updated on .From the section Carlisle

Paul Simpson returned to manage Carlisle for a second stint in February

Carlisle United boss Paul Simpson wants the three youth team players suspended for a "disrespectful" social media post to learn a "valuable lesson" about conduct and humility.

The incident, before the midweek Cumberland Cup tie with Carlisle City, is being dealt with internally.

United lost 2-1 to their semi-professional neighbours in the game.

"It was something that was totally disrespectful to any football team," Simpson told BBC Radio Cumbria.

"I totally understand people live their lives on social media but as a footballer you have to accept that if you do something out of line, disrespectful and lacking in humility, it's going to bite you on the backside.

"I can't really say any more about it at the moment but the three lads will probably learn a really valuable lesson, not just about being a professional footballer but also in some important life skills."

Simpson, who since arriving at Carlisle last month has engineered a run of five wins from six with the first team, is keen to ensure standards are high across the board.

He was keen to praise the efforts of people such as Simon Friel, Mark Birch and Eric Kinder, who mentor the young players at Brunton Park.

"The sad thing is, the academy staff here do some brilliant work in trying to educate the lads.

"We have people come in and do workshops on social media usage, on racism and inclusion and this sort of thing."