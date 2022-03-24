AC Milan have stepped up their pursuit of Aaron Hickey, the 19-year-old Bologna left-back who made his Scotland debut in Thursday's 1-1 draw with Poland, with current first-team back-up Fode Ballo-Toure likely to leave the Serie A club this summer, according to reports in Italy. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Leeds United continue to be interested in signing English winger Ryan Kent from Rangers, with the 25-year-old having a £20m release clause. (Football Insider) external-link

Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley has revealed that the Scottish Premiership leaders were two days away from having to pay much more than the £1.5m fee for his services in January as the 21-year-old's buy-out clause from MK Dons had only two days left to run. (bold.dk) external-link

Midfielder Andy Irving, who rejected a new deal with Heart of Midlothian last summer to join Turkgucu Munchen, could be looking for a new club this summer after the German third-tier club pulled out of the league following insolvency in January. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos could be an injury doubt for his side's crucial derby with Premiership leaders Celtic after journalist Pipe Sierra claimed the 25-year-old was not being considered for Colombia's World Cup qualifier against Bolivia because of "muscle overload". (The Herald) external-link

Jermain Defoe, the 39-year-old former England striker who announced his retirement on Thursday, says winning the Scottish title with Rangers last season was the highlight of his career. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

A number of Celtic fans have reacted angrily to the news that the club have accepted a small allocation of 700 tickets for next month's title showdown with Rangers at Ibrox. (The Scotsman) external-link