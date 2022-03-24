Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

The consortium led by former British Airways chairman Sir Martin Broughton also includes Lord Coe

The consortiums involving ex-Liverpool chairman Sir Martin Broughton and Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly have made the shortlist of bidders to buy Chelsea, representatives of the groups have told the BBC.

Around six groups are thought to have lodged a bid for the Premier League club before last Friday's deadline.

A shortlist is being established before a preferred bidder is announced.

On Thursday, the Saudi Media Group said it had not made the shortlist.

Another frontrunner, the Ricketts family, who own the Chicago Cubs, are still awaiting an update on their bid.

Broughton's consortium includes London 2012 chief and current World Athletics president Lord Coe.

US businessman Boehly's bid is part of a consortium that also includes Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss.

Chelsea have been granted a special licence by the UK government to continue operating after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned for his alleged links to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Russian billionaire Abramovich is seeking £3bn for the sale, but the proceeds will go to a charitable foundation or a frozen account with approval from the government.

Any sale must be signed off by the Premier League's owners' and directors' test - known as the 'fit and proper persons test'.

It is understood bids are being assessed on their valuation of the club, their working capital commitment, their source of funds, the speed and certainty with which they can close the transaction and their background in sport.