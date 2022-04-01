Close menu
Scottish League Two
Edinburgh CityEdinburgh City0Kelty HeartsKelty Hearts0

Edinburgh City v Kelty Hearts

Line-ups

Edinburgh City

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 21Schwake
  • 15Logan
  • 4Hamilton
  • 3McIntyre
  • 22Brian
  • 10Handling
  • 8Tapping
  • 5Stirling
  • 7McDonald
  • 19Shanley
  • 23Murray

Substitutes

  • 2Boyle
  • 9See
  • 11Mitchell
  • 12Berry
  • 14Farrell
  • 20Leighfield

Kelty Hearts

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Jamieson
  • 14Philp
  • 6Forster
  • 25O'Ware
  • 16McNab
  • 17Kucheriavyi
  • 12Tidser
  • 10Barjonas
  • 21Biabi
  • 22Agyeman
  • 11Higginbotham

Substitutes

  • 2Black
  • 3Peggie
  • 4Hill
  • 7Cardle
  • 8Reilly
  • 15Finlayson
  • 20Donaldson
  • 23Ngwenya
Referee:
Matthew MacDermid

Match Stats

Home TeamEdinburgh CityAway TeamKelty Hearts
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home5
Away3
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home3
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Kelty Hearts. Conceded by Lee Hamilton.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Callum Tapping (Edinburgh City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Darren Jamieson.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Innes Murray (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Kallum Higginbotham (Kelty Hearts).

  6. Post update

    Cammy Logan (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Jamie Barjonas (Kelty Hearts).

  8. Post update

    Cammy Logan (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kallum Higginbotham (Kelty Hearts) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Kelty Hearts. Conceded by Robbie McIntyre.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Robbie McNab (Kelty Hearts) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alfredo Agyeman (Kelty Hearts) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Kelty Hearts. Conceded by Lee Hamilton.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Jordon Forster.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Ben Stirling (Edinburgh City).

  16. Post update

    Jamie Barjonas (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Alfredo Agyeman (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Ben Stirling (Edinburgh City).

  19. Post update

    Foul by Alfredo Agyeman (Kelty Hearts).

  20. Post update

    Lee Hamilton (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kelty Hearts32227360243673
2Annan Athletic31175958391956
3Forfar311410749321752
4Edinburgh City32129113842-445
5Stenhousemuir31119114041-142
6Stranraer31108134048-838
7Stirling31106153442-836
8Albion3197153448-1434
9Elgin3189143043-1333
10Cowdenbeath3156202145-2421
View full Scottish League Two table

