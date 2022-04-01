Edinburgh City v Kelty Hearts

Corner, Kelty Hearts. Conceded by Lee Hamilton.
Line-ups
Edinburgh City
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 21Schwake
- 15Logan
- 4Hamilton
- 3McIntyre
- 22Brian
- 10Handling
- 8Tapping
- 5Stirling
- 7McDonald
- 19Shanley
- 23Murray
Substitutes
- 2Boyle
- 9See
- 11Mitchell
- 12Berry
- 14Farrell
- 20Leighfield
Kelty Hearts
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Jamieson
- 14Philp
- 6Forster
- 25O'Ware
- 16McNab
- 17Kucheriavyi
- 12Tidser
- 10Barjonas
- 21Biabi
- 22Agyeman
- 11Higginbotham
Substitutes
- 2Black
- 3Peggie
- 4Hill
- 7Cardle
- 8Reilly
- 15Finlayson
- 20Donaldson
- 23Ngwenya
- Referee:
- Matthew MacDermid
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away5
Live Text
Attempt saved. Callum Tapping (Edinburgh City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Darren Jamieson.
Attempt saved. Innes Murray (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Kallum Higginbotham (Kelty Hearts).
Cammy Logan (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Barjonas (Kelty Hearts).
Post update
Cammy Logan (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Kallum Higginbotham (Kelty Hearts) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Kelty Hearts. Conceded by Robbie McIntyre.
Attempt blocked. Robbie McNab (Kelty Hearts) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Alfredo Agyeman (Kelty Hearts) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Corner, Kelty Hearts. Conceded by Lee Hamilton.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Jordon Forster.
Foul by Ben Stirling (Edinburgh City).
Jamie Barjonas (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Alfredo Agyeman (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ben Stirling (Edinburgh City).
Foul by Alfredo Agyeman (Kelty Hearts).
Lee Hamilton (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.