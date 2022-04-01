Ayr United v Hamilton Academical

Daire O'Connor (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Ayr
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1McAdams
- 2Houston
- 4Muirhead
- 5McGinty
- 3Reading
- 22McKenzie
- 6Murdoch
- 8McInroy
- 10O'Connor
- 14Maxwell
- 30Bryden
Substitutes
- 7Moffat
- 9Adeloye
- 11Kenyon
- 15Baird
- 20Hewitt
- 21Albinson
- 23Fjørtoft
- 25Ecrepont
- 31Smith
Hamilton
Formation 4-3-2-1
- 1Fulton
- 6Hamilton
- 3Popescu
- 5Easton
- 34O'Reilly
- 14Spence
- 24Lawson
- 7MacDonald
- 19Winter
- 9Ryan
- 20Moyo
Substitutes
- 8Martin
- 11Smith
- 15Hughes
- 16Mullin
- 18Mimnaugh
- 27Shiels
- 31Smith
- 33Brown
- Referee:
- Chris Graham
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away2
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Andrew Ryan (Hamilton Academical).
Post update
Attempt blocked. James Maxwell (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kerr McInroy (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt saved. James Maxwell (Ayr United) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Aidan McAdams.
Post update
Attempt saved. Andrew Ryan (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Mark McKenzie (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Kieran MacDonald (Hamilton Academical).
Post update
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Andy Murdoch.
Post update
Attempt saved. Andy Murdoch (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Jamie Hamilton.
Post update
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Kieran MacDonald.
Post update
Attempt missed. James Maxwell (Ayr United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Attempt missed. Andrew Ryan (Hamilton Academical) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Post update
Foul by Jordan Houston (Ayr United).
Post update
Steve Lawson (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Ayr United 0, Hamilton Academical 1. Andy Winter (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andrew Ryan.
Post update
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Mark McKenzie.
Post update
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Sean McGinty.