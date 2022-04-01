Close menu
Scottish Championship
AyrAyr United0HamiltonHamilton Academical1

Ayr United v Hamilton Academical



Line-ups

Ayr

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1McAdams
  • 2Houston
  • 4Muirhead
  • 5McGinty
  • 3Reading
  • 22McKenzie
  • 6Murdoch
  • 8McInroy
  • 10O'Connor
  • 14Maxwell
  • 30Bryden

Substitutes

  • 7Moffat
  • 9Adeloye
  • 11Kenyon
  • 15Baird
  • 20Hewitt
  • 21Albinson
  • 23Fjørtoft
  • 25Ecrepont
  • 31Smith

Hamilton

Formation 4-3-2-1

  • 1Fulton
  • 6Hamilton
  • 3Popescu
  • 5Easton
  • 34O'Reilly
  • 14Spence
  • 24Lawson
  • 7MacDonald
  • 19Winter
  • 9Ryan
  • 20Moyo

Substitutes

  • 8Martin
  • 11Smith
  • 15Hughes
  • 16Mullin
  • 18Mimnaugh
  • 27Shiels
  • 31Smith
  • 33Brown
Referee:
Chris Graham

Match Stats

Home TeamAyrAway TeamHamilton
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home7
Away3
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home1
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Daire O'Connor (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Andrew Ryan (Hamilton Academical).

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. James Maxwell (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kerr McInroy (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. James Maxwell (Ayr United) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Aidan McAdams.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Andrew Ryan (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  8. Post update

    Mark McKenzie (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Kieran MacDonald (Hamilton Academical).

  10. Post update

    Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Andy Murdoch.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Andy Murdoch (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Jamie Hamilton.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Kieran MacDonald.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. James Maxwell (Ayr United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Andrew Ryan (Hamilton Academical) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Houston (Ayr United).

  17. Post update

    Steve Lawson (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Ayr United 0, Hamilton Academical 1. Andy Winter (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andrew Ryan.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Mark McKenzie.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Sean McGinty.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kilmarnock32186843222160
2Arbroath311413444251955
3Inverness CT311310843291449
4Partick Thistle31129104336745
5Raith Rovers31101384040043
6Hamilton321011113745-841
7Morton32813113441-737
8Ayr3289153146-1533
9Dunfermline31514123147-1629
10Queen of Sth3168173045-1526
View full Scottish Championship table

