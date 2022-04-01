Close menu
Scottish Championship
MortonGreenock Morton0KilmarnockKilmarnock0

Greenock Morton v Kilmarnock

Greenock Morton v Kilmarnock

Line-ups

Morton

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Hamilton
  • 5McEntee
  • 47Lithgow
  • 4McLean
  • 12Brandon
  • 8Blues
  • 27Wilson
  • 3Strapp
  • 9Muirhead
  • 11Ugwu
  • 14Reilly

Substitutes

  • 2Ledger
  • 6Jacobs
  • 7Oliver
  • 10Lyon
  • 15Russell
  • 17McGrattan
  • 19Easdale
  • 20Bysouth
  • 25King

Kilmarnock

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Hemming
  • 14Sanders
  • 55Taylor
  • 6Stokes
  • 15Murray
  • 8Alston
  • 4McGinn
  • 17Lyons
  • 18WatersBooked at 17mins
  • 9Shaw
  • 28Lafferty

Substitutes

  • 2Hodson
  • 5Murray
  • 11Armstrong
  • 12Walker
  • 16Glass
  • 20Campbell
  • 23Burrell
  • 24McGowan
  • 29Burke
Referee:
David Munro
Attendance:
2,650

Match Stats

Home TeamMortonAway TeamKilmarnock
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home5
Away3
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, Kilmarnock. Calum Waters tries a through ball, but Oli Shaw is caught offside.

  2. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Calum Waters (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Stephen McGinn with a cross.

  3. Post update

    Cameron Blues (Morton) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gavin Reilly (Morton) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Robbie Muirhead with a cross following a corner.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Morton. Conceded by Chris Stokes.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Robbie Muirhead (Morton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Blair Alston (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the left wing is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Chris Stokes.

  8. Post update

    Ash Taylor (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Gavin Reilly (Morton).

  10. Booking

    Calum Waters (Kilmarnock) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Calum Waters (Kilmarnock).

  12. Post update

    Chigozie Ugwu (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Gavin Reilly (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jamie Brandon.

  14. Post update

    Brad Lyons (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Iain Wilson (Morton).

  16. Post update

    Corner, Morton. Conceded by Chris Stokes.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Stephen McGinn (Kilmarnock).

  18. Post update

    Cameron Blues (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Chigozie Ugwu (Morton) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cameron Blues with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Morton. Conceded by Zach Hemming.

Friday 1st April 2022

