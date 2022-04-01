Greenock Morton v Kilmarnock

Offside, Kilmarnock. Calum Waters tries a through ball, but Oli Shaw is caught offside.
Line-ups
Morton
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Hamilton
- 5McEntee
- 47Lithgow
- 4McLean
- 12Brandon
- 8Blues
- 27Wilson
- 3Strapp
- 9Muirhead
- 11Ugwu
- 14Reilly
Substitutes
- 2Ledger
- 6Jacobs
- 7Oliver
- 10Lyon
- 15Russell
- 17McGrattan
- 19Easdale
- 20Bysouth
- 25King
Kilmarnock
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Hemming
- 14Sanders
- 55Taylor
- 6Stokes
- 15Murray
- 8Alston
- 4McGinn
- 17Lyons
- 18WatersBooked at 17mins
- 9Shaw
- 28Lafferty
Substitutes
- 2Hodson
- 5Murray
- 11Armstrong
- 12Walker
- 16Glass
- 20Campbell
- 23Burrell
- 24McGowan
- 29Burke
- Referee:
- David Munro
- Attendance:
- 2,650
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away4
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Attempt blocked. Calum Waters (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Stephen McGinn with a cross.
Post update
Cameron Blues (Morton) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Post update
Attempt missed. Gavin Reilly (Morton) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Robbie Muirhead with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Chris Stokes.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Robbie Muirhead (Morton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt missed. Blair Alston (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the left wing is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Chris Stokes.
Post update
Ash Taylor (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Gavin Reilly (Morton).
Booking
Calum Waters (Kilmarnock) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Calum Waters (Kilmarnock).
Post update
Chigozie Ugwu (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt saved. Gavin Reilly (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jamie Brandon.
Post update
Brad Lyons (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Iain Wilson (Morton).
Post update
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Chris Stokes.
Post update
Foul by Stephen McGinn (Kilmarnock).
Post update
Cameron Blues (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Chigozie Ugwu (Morton) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cameron Blues with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Zach Hemming.