The FA Women's Super League
B'ham City WomenBirmingham City Women0Everton WomenEverton Women0

Birmingham 0-0 Everton: Draw does little to ease bottom club City's WSL woes

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Kenza Dali (centre)
Kenza Dali had two good chances early in the game but failed to score with either

Birmingham avoided defeat for just the third time this Women's Super League season, but their draw against Everton does little to boost their chances of avoiding relegation.

The Blues had to dig in to claim just a fifth point of the campaign against a superior Toffees side, who made the game's best chances.

However, City remain seven points from safety with just four games remaining.

Everton are now safe from the drop, with the draw taking them to 18 points.

They should really have won this game on the balance of play and number of opportunities, which included two saved efforts from the lively Kenza Dali in the opening quarter of the game.

Toni Duggan had the best of them when she was gifted possession through a dire Louise Quinn back pass and rounded the keeper only to then fire wide from an angle.

Izzy Christiansen also saw a long-range shot tipped over by home goalkeeper Emily Ramsey.

Birmingham only really started to threaten late in the game and even then could only produce half-chances.

With just four games to go, two of which see them face leaders Chelsea and Champions League-chasing Manchester City, spending next season in the Championship is all but assured.

Line-ups

B'ham City Women

Formation 3-5-2

  • 21Ramsey
  • 3Scott
  • 4Quinn
  • 30Lawley
  • 32Cowie
  • 17Quinn
  • 10Murray
  • 7Sarri
  • 14Finn
  • 22Ryan-DoyleSubstituted forPennockat 56'minutes
  • 12SmithBooked at 42mins

Substitutes

  • 1Hourihan
  • 6Simkin
  • 11Pennock
  • 27Jenner
  • 37Reynolds
  • 38Wildgoose
  • 40Cole

Everton Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1MacIver
  • 5Björn
  • 20Finnigan
  • 3Turner
  • 21Maier
  • 22Galli
  • 8ChristiansenBooked at 41mins
  • 11EmslieSubstituted forBennisonat 45'minutes
  • 17Graham
  • 9Duggan
  • 7DaliSubstituted forClintonat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Magill
  • 18Brosnan
  • 26Clinton
  • 28Bennison
  • 31Weir
Referee:
Amy Fearns

Match Stats

Home TeamB'ham City WomenAway TeamEverton Women
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home7
Away18
Shots on Target
Home1
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home6
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Birmingham City Women 0, Everton Women 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Birmingham City Women 0, Everton Women 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Nathalie Björn.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Izzy Christiansen (Everton Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Hanna Bennison.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Libby Smith (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Veatriki Sarri.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Izzy Christiansen (Everton Women) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Lucy Graham.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Leonie Maier (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Hanna Bennison (Everton Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aurora Galli.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton Women. Grace Clinton replaces Kenza Dali.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Hanna Bennison (Everton Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lucy Graham (Everton Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kenza Dali with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Jamie Finn.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Veatriki Sarri (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Louise Quinn (Birmingham City Women) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Christie Murray with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Aurora Galli.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Libby Smith (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lucy Quinn.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kenza Dali (Everton Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Toni Duggan (Everton Women).

  20. Post update

    Harriet Scott (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women1713224774041
2Arsenal Women17124145103540
3Man Utd Women18105339182135
4Man City Women17102537201732
5Tottenham Women168441912728
6Brighton Women188192026-625
7West Ham Women186662125-424
8Reading Women187382029-924
9Everton Women1953111535-2018
10Aston Villa Women1852111232-2017
11Leicester City Women1840141443-2912
12B'ham City Women1812151143-325
View full The FA Women's Super League table

