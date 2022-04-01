Close menu
Championship
HullHull City0HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town1

Hull City 0-1 Huddersfield Town: Harry Toffolo scores late winner

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Harry Toffolo
Huddersfield were relegated from the Premier League in 2019

Harry Toffolo scored a late winner to send Huddersfield Town third in the Championship as they finally overcame 10-man Hull City.

The Terriers' play-off chances had been dented in recent weeks, having not won in three games, but the late goal solidified their top-six hopes.

Having played with an extra man for the entire second half after Tom Eaves' second yellow card just before the break, the frustration was palpable until 11 minutes from the end.

Danel Sinani's free-kick was headed towards goal by Tom Lees, parried away by home goalkeeper Matt Ingram, but bundled home by Toffolo.

They fashioned a glorious chance to steal a point deep into added time as Richie Smallwood crossed for substitute Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, but the Iranian headed wide from six yards out.

Huddersfield are now seven points clear of seventh-placed Middlesbrough with six games remaining.

It was a sixth-straight home defeat for Hull, a club record, but they have a 13-point buffer to the bottom three.

The Tigers' chances of beating their high-flying Yorkshire rivals was made even more difficult by Eaves' dismissal in first-half stoppage time.

Having already been booked for an unnecessarily strong challenge on Levi Colwill on the halfway line, he needlessly tripped Lewis O'Brien and was shown a second yellow card.

Hull almost paid the price immediately as Ollie Turton headed a free-kick wide from the middle of the area, but the hosts held out bravely deep into the second half.

There was a suggestion Lees was offside in the build-up to the goal but Hull's protests were waved away as the Terriers celebrated wildly in front of their travelling support.

The visitors had earlier been denied two penalties by referee Jeremy Simpson - the first a clear handball from Jacob Greaves and then Smallwood's foul on Josh Koroma that was ruled to be outside the area.

Huddersfield's second-half dominance eventually paid off and they now have a 10-day wait before entertaining fellow play-off chasers Luton.

Hull manager Shota Arveladze told BBC Radio Humberside:

"I think it wasn't a purposeful tackle for the second yellow card but I am not complaining.

"We reacted well until the goal and then we created shots and corners and chances for the equaliser.

"Allahyar travelled a very long way before today and it would have been great for him to score at the end."

Huddersfield head coach Carlos Corberan told BBC Radio Leeds:

"We would have liked to have got the result sooner than we did but know that doesn't happen in the Championship which is such a very competitive competition.

"When they lost a player we tried to put more balls into the box but we had to wait until late in the game to seal the three points.

"We prevented them counter-attacking and stopped them winning many fouls which blocked their way back into the game."

Line-ups

Hull

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Ingram
  • 5Jones
  • 17McLoughlin
  • 4Greaves
  • 16LongmanSubstituted forElderat 65'minutes
  • 6Smallwood
  • 27SlaterSubstituted forDochertyat 76'minutesBooked at 78mins
  • 21FlemingBooked at 41minsSubstituted forSayyadmaneshat 83'minutes
  • 10Honeyman
  • 11Lewis-Potter
  • 9EavesBooked at 45mins

Substitutes

  • 3Elder
  • 8Docherty
  • 13Baxter
  • 20Sayyadmanesh
  • 22Smith
  • 23Huddlestone
  • 24Bernard

Huddersfield

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21Nicholls
  • 20TurtonSubstituted forÁvilaat 73'minutes
  • 32Lees
  • 26Colwill
  • 3Toffolo
  • 19HolmesSubstituted forCampbellat 58'minutes
  • 37Russell
  • 8O'Brien
  • 16ThomasBooked at 41mins
  • 9Rhodes
  • 10KoromaSubstituted forSinaniat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Ávila
  • 4Pearson
  • 15High
  • 18Blackman
  • 22Campbell
  • 24Sinani
  • 48Eiting
Referee:
Jeremy Simpson
Attendance:
12,764

Match Stats

Home TeamHullAway TeamHuddersfield
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home6
Away23
Shots on Target
Home1
Away8
Corners
Home4
Away9
Fouls
Home12
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Hull City 0, Huddersfield Town 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Hull City 0, Huddersfield Town 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Allahyar Sayyadmanesh (Hull City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Richard Smallwood.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lewis O'Brien (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Levi Colwill.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Richard Smallwood (Hull City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Rhodes (Huddersfield Town).

  7. Post update

    Sean McLoughlin (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Pipa (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Allahyar Sayyadmanesh (Hull City).

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Hull City. Allahyar Sayyadmanesh replaces Brandon Fleming.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Harry Toffolo (Huddersfield Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Danel Sinani with a cross following a corner.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Jacob Greaves.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Fraizer Campbell (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sorba Thomas.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Hull City 0, Huddersfield Town 1. Harry Toffolo (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner following a set piece situation.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tom Lees (Huddersfield Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Danel Sinani.

  16. Booking

    Greg Docherty (Hull City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Pipa (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Greg Docherty (Hull City).

  19. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Rhodes (Huddersfield Town).

  20. Post update

    Jacob Greaves (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Comments

Join the conversation

49 comments

  • Comment posted by condoghost, today at 22:54

    Don't know who wrote the headline "Huddersfield beat Hull to boost promotion hopes" but it is so laughable given they played with an extra man for the entire second half and only came through 11-minutes from the end and even then it wasn't exactly a deserved win!

    • Reply posted by Aubs, today at 23:06

      Aubs replied:
      Do you want a bit of lemon with your lager Sir? 😁

  • Comment posted by thevoiceofreason, today at 22:32

    Scrappy win but it's 3 points .the next 2 games will be tough we will know after whether we will make the play offs. Hull won't go down.

  • Comment posted by Rob Lee, today at 22:26

    Eaves is the Talisman to keep us up 😂, well worth the effort of chanting his name every week. The manager is a complete bore too. Fumbling through the job.

  • Comment posted by qualitychap13, today at 22:20

    Another hard watch and depressing home defeat from Hull City A.F.C. Massive clear-out in the summer. Huddersfield were nothing special even against 10 men.I wouldnt get to carried away everyone wins in East Yorkshire this season.UTT

  • Comment posted by frannywanny, today at 22:20

    Town deserved their win. Town needed their win. UTT

  • Comment posted by Thursday Night in Almaty, today at 22:20

    I just took a look at Hull's run-in and I don't see where they get another point, at this rate. Who is going to score? If Reading or Barnsley get their act together, I can hear the League 1 sirens calling for Kingston to come on down. Could make the chase for the drop much more interesting.

    • Reply posted by Rob Lee, today at 22:27

      Rob Lee replied:
      Could easily go down 🐅

  • Comment posted by Thursday Night in Almaty, today at 22:08

    I enjoyed that game. So nearly a draw with that last second header from Hull. Sayyadmanesh should have scored. A tight game but Huddersfield may have saved their play-off spot. It's tight at the top. Any one of the top 10, in with a chance.

  • Comment posted by Tony, today at 22:07

    Looking in from the outside, as a
    Leicester City supporter of 50 years, I think the Terriers boss deserves a lot of credit for what he has done in a fairly short time in a league that is dog eat dog. I hope you make it guys as I have a soft spot for the club that gave my club the recently departed one & only "Frankie Wortho" Worthington, what a player when he was up for it!
    Cheers, Tony👍⚽️🤞

    • Reply posted by plato, today at 22:10

      plato replied:
      You're right. What a skillful player.

  • Comment posted by We are just checking this comment, today at 22:05

    Playoff fodder. Top two clear and dusted.

    • Reply posted by Thursday Night in Almaty, today at 22:09

      Thursday Night in Almaty replied:
      Maybe, it is certainly Bournmouth's to throw away.

  • Comment posted by Raging Bull, today at 22:04

    I think it is fantastic that a village as big as Huddersfield are doing so well.....well done to you all associated with a pub team that has established itself in a mediocre division of soccer. I will continue to support Avonmouth FC until we reach the dizzy heights too.

  • Comment posted by Hull_City, today at 22:02

    *Sigh*

    • Reply posted by thevoiceofreason, today at 22:35

      thevoiceofreason replied:
      Chin up you won't go down

  • Comment posted by Woke juries pervert justice again, today at 22:01

    Huddersfield supporters favourite song - Lucky Town. Winning goal courtesy of officials. Soft free kick, Town mess it up, ref says never mind have another go, ball crossed in, lino misses offside.

  • Comment posted by cazza, today at 22:00

    Tough 3 games ahead , where we are at the conclusion of them will determine playoffs or not .

  • Comment posted by AndyBoothsCreakyKnees, today at 21:56

    How come Tom Eaves was allowed to sit on the Dull City bench? Sent-off players have to go down the tunnel and stay there, don't they?

    YET 🔵⚪🔵⚪🔵⚪🔵⚪🔵⚪

    • Reply posted by west riding boy, today at 22:04

      west riding boy replied:
      Worst pair of res in championship Simpson and tonight’s fourth official Stroud.

  • Comment posted by AndyBoothsCreakyKnees, today at 21:54

    Jeremy Simpson off our Christmas list. Three obvious penalties not given. I still don't want VAR though - it's awful.

    • Reply posted by twoleftfeet, today at 22:53

      twoleftfeet replied:
      Simpson has to be the most poor referee in the EFL. He is scared to make decisions. There were two clear penalties to Huddersfield that he ignored. He is a homer, not a simpson.

  • Comment posted by west riding boy, today at 21:54

    Well deserved Huddersfield Town.

    • Reply posted by Woke juries pervert justice again, today at 22:14

      Woke juries pervert justice again replied:
      Delusional

  • Comment posted by HonestJohn, today at 21:54

    Slow handclap from all the supporters of Luton, QPR, Sheffield United etc for Tom Eaves....thanks for nothing

  • Comment posted by Navjot Sidhu, today at 21:53

    Could we? Could we sneak into that second spot? If Bournemouth implode maybe 🤔 stranger things have happened; up the terriers 🤞🤞

    • Reply posted by We are just checking this comment, today at 22:08

      We are just checking this comment replied:
      Bournemouth implode?......dream on !!! Enjoy the playoff lottery.

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 21:53

    Fixture rearrangement has been kind to Bournemouth. Will have a game in hand until 2nd last game of the season. Really shouldn't still have 3 games in hand at this stage of the season.

    • Reply posted by We are just checking this comment, today at 22:09

      We are just checking this comment replied:
      Blame the EFL. Hardly Bournemouth's fault. Sounds like sour grapes to me.

  • Comment posted by birstall terrier, today at 21:50

    Not a great performance but all about the result at this stage. 3 more wins and we’re there

    • Reply posted by We are just checking this comment, today at 22:10

      We are just checking this comment replied:
      Sorry, you're where??

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham37238690325877
2Bournemouth36209759312869
3Huddersfield401812105243966
4Luton381891156421463
5Sheff Utd3817101152401261
6Blackburn3917101249391061
7Middlesbrough37178124840859
8QPR38178135448659
9Nottm Forest3616101053351858
10Millwall381512113936357
11Coventry381510134946355
12West Brom381412124236654
13Blackpool371410134241152
14Preston381215114044-451
15Stoke381310154844449
16Swansea37139154152-1148
17Cardiff38137184556-1146
18Bristol City39128194969-2044
19Birmingham391012174258-1642
20Hull40118213345-1241
21Reading38116214473-2933
22Barnsley38610222854-2628
23Peterborough3868243276-4426
24Derby391113153845-725
View full Championship table

