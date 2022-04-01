Close menu
Championship
HullHull City0HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town0

Hull City v Huddersfield Town

Championship

Line-ups

Hull

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Ingram
  • 5Jones
  • 17McLoughlin
  • 4Greaves
  • 16Longman
  • 6Smallwood
  • 27Slater
  • 21Fleming
  • 10Honeyman
  • 11Lewis-Potter
  • 9EavesBooked at 11mins

Substitutes

  • 3Elder
  • 8Docherty
  • 13Baxter
  • 20Sayyadmanesh
  • 22Smith
  • 23Huddlestone
  • 24Bernard

Huddersfield

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21Nicholls
  • 20Turton
  • 32Lees
  • 26Colwill
  • 3Toffolo
  • 19Holmes
  • 37Russell
  • 8O'Brien
  • 16Thomas
  • 9Rhodes
  • 10Koroma

Substitutes

  • 2Ávila
  • 4Pearson
  • 15High
  • 18Blackman
  • 22Campbell
  • 24Sinani
  • 48Eiting
Referee:
Jeremy Simpson

Match Stats

Home TeamHullAway TeamHuddersfield
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home4
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home3
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Matt Ingram.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Alfie Jones.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Alfie Jones.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jonathan Russell (Huddersfield Town) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right following a corner.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Alfie Jones.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Duane Holmes (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sorba Thomas.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lewis O'Brien (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alfie Jones (Hull City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Brandon Fleming.

  9. Post update

    Lewis O'Brien (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by George Honeyman (Hull City).

  11. Post update

    Foul by Harry Toffolo (Huddersfield Town).

  12. Post update

    Richard Smallwood (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Booking

    Tom Eaves (Hull City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Levi Colwill (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Tom Eaves (Hull City).

  16. Post update

    Josh Koroma (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Richard Smallwood (Hull City).

  18. Post update

    Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Lee Nicholls.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Keane Lewis-Potter (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Oliver Turton (Huddersfield Town).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham37238690325877
2Bournemouth36209759312869
3Huddersfield401713105143864
4Luton381891156421463
5Sheff Utd3817101152401261
6Blackburn3917101249391061
7Middlesbrough37178124840859
8QPR38178135448659
9Nottm Forest3616101053351858
10Millwall381512113936357
11Coventry381510134946355
12West Brom381412124236654
13Blackpool371410134241152
14Preston381215114044-451
15Stoke381310154844449
16Swansea37139154152-1148
17Cardiff38137184556-1146
18Bristol City39128194969-2044
19Hull40119203344-1142
20Birmingham391012174258-1642
21Reading38116214473-2933
22Barnsley38610222854-2628
23Peterborough3868243276-4426
24Derby391113153845-725
View full Championship table

