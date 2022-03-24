Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Fernandes has scored 35 goals and provided 25 assists in 78 Premier League games for Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes is close to agreeing a new five-year contract at Manchester United.

The Portugal playmaker, 27, still has three years left on his current deal.

However, such has been the midfielder's impact since his £47m arrival from Sporting Lisbon in 2020 that United are keen to extend his stay.

Talks stalled around the new year but they have now restarted and BBC Sport understands there is a positive feeling at the club about the outcome.

There is unlikely to be an announcement during the current international break as Portugal try to qualify for the World Cup.

Providing the deal is concluded as expected, it will be a major boost for the Premier League side, who will go five seasons without a trophy, are not guaranteed a place in next season's Champions League and are yet to decide on a new manager.

Although Fernandes' form has dipped since he won four Premier League player of the month awards in 2020 and was named in last season's Team of the Year, he is viewed as an integral part of United's future at a point where there is uncertainty over so many senior players at the club.