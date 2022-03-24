World Cup Qualifying - European - Path A
PortugalPortugal3TurkeyTurkey1

Portugal 3-1 Turkey: Diogo Jota helps hosts into play-off final

Last updated on .From the section Football

Diogo Jota
Diogo Jota missed a great chance before scoring Portugal's second goal

Portugal kept their hopes of reaching the 2022 World Cup alive as they beat Turkey after the visitors missed a late penalty in the play-off semi-final in Porto.

First-half goals from Otavio and Diogo Jota put the hosts in control at Estadio do Dragao and they looked to be cruising into the play-off final before Turkey responded.

Burak Yilmaz side-footed into the bottom corner with 25 minutes remaining to set up a nervy finish but then fired over the crossbar from the penalty spot.

Matheus Nunes added a third for Portugal in stoppage time to put the game beyond Turkey.

Fernando Santos' side, denied automatic qualification from the group by Serbia, will now face North Macedonia on Tuesday for the chance to book at place in Qatar.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Portugal

Formation 4-1-3-2

  • 22Meireles Costa
  • 20Dalot
  • 6José Fonte
  • 13Danilo
  • 5GuerreiroSubstituted forTavares Mendesat 88'minutes
  • 8João MoutinhoBooked at 86minsSubstituted forNunesat 88'minutes
  • 16OtávioSubstituted forda Conceição Leãoat 89'minutes
  • 11Bruno FernandesSubstituted forWilliam Carvalhoat 80'minutes
  • 10Bernardo Silva
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo
  • 19JotaBooked at 35minsSubstituted forSequeiraat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 2Tavares Mendes
  • 3Embaló Djaló
  • 4Vitinha
  • 9André Silva
  • 12Malheiro de Sá
  • 14William Carvalho
  • 15da Conceição Leão
  • 17Gonçalo Guedes
  • 18Nunes
  • 21Cédric Soares
  • 23Sequeira

Turkey

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 23Çakir
  • 15Kabak
  • 3DemiralBooked at 76mins
  • 4Söyüncü
  • 2Zeki ÇelikBooked at 34minsSubstituted forYaziciat 80'minutes
  • 19KökçüSubstituted forToközat 80'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 10CalhanogluBooked at 69mins
  • 13KutluSubstituted forDursunat 90'minutes
  • 7Ünder
  • 21AktürkogluSubstituted forÜnalat 66'minutes
  • 17Yilmaz

Substitutes

  • 1Bolat
  • 5Aziz
  • 6Müldür
  • 8Toköz
  • 9Dursun
  • 11Yazici
  • 12Bayindir
  • 14Antalyali
  • 16Ünal
  • 18Erkin
  • 20Ömür
  • 22Ayhan
Referee:
Daniel Siebert
Attendance:
48,010

Match Stats

Home TeamPortugalAway TeamTurkey
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home16
Away12
Shots on Target
Home8
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home14
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Portugal 3, Turkey 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Portugal 3, Turkey 1.

  3. Post update

    Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by João Félix.

  4. Booking

    Dorukhan Toköz (Turkey) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Rafael Leão (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Dorukhan Toköz (Turkey).

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Portugal 3, Turkey 1. Matheus Nunes (Portugal) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rafael Leão with a through ball following a fast break.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Portugal. William Carvalho tries a through ball, but Bernardo Silva is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. João Félix (Portugal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Diogo Dalot.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Rafael Leão (Portugal).

  12. Post update

    Merih Demiral (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Turkey. Serdar Dursun replaces Berkan Kutlu.

  14. Post update

    Foul by João Félix (Portugal).

  15. Post update

    Çaglar Söyüncü (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Portugal. Rafael Leão replaces Otávio.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Portugal. Matheus Nunes replaces João Moutinho.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Portugal. Nuno Mendes replaces Raphaël Guerreiro.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Otávio (Portugal).

  20. Post update

    Hakan Calhanoglu (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

