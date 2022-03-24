Last updated on .From the section Football

Diogo Jota missed a great chance before scoring Portugal's second goal

Portugal kept their hopes of reaching the 2022 World Cup alive as they beat Turkey after the visitors missed a late penalty in the play-off semi-final in Porto.

First-half goals from Otavio and Diogo Jota put the hosts in control at Estadio do Dragao and they looked to be cruising into the play-off final before Turkey responded.

Burak Yilmaz side-footed into the bottom corner with 25 minutes remaining to set up a nervy finish but then fired over the crossbar from the penalty spot.

Matheus Nunes added a third for Portugal in stoppage time to put the game beyond Turkey.

Fernando Santos' side, denied automatic qualification from the group by Serbia, will now face North Macedonia on Tuesday for the chance to book at place in Qatar.

