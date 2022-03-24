Match ends, Portugal 3, Turkey 1.
Portugal kept their hopes of reaching the 2022 World Cup alive as they beat Turkey after the visitors missed a late penalty in the play-off semi-final in Porto.
First-half goals from Otavio and Diogo Jota put the hosts in control at Estadio do Dragao and they looked to be cruising into the play-off final before Turkey responded.
Burak Yilmaz side-footed into the bottom corner with 25 minutes remaining to set up a nervy finish but then fired over the crossbar from the penalty spot.
Matheus Nunes added a third for Portugal in stoppage time to put the game beyond Turkey.
Fernando Santos' side, denied automatic qualification from the group by Serbia, will now face North Macedonia on Tuesday for the chance to book at place in Qatar.
Line-ups
Portugal
Formation 4-1-3-2
- 22Meireles Costa
- 20Dalot
- 6José Fonte
- 13Danilo
- 5GuerreiroSubstituted forTavares Mendesat 88'minutes
- 8João MoutinhoBooked at 86minsSubstituted forNunesat 88'minutes
- 16OtávioSubstituted forda Conceição Leãoat 89'minutes
- 11Bruno FernandesSubstituted forWilliam Carvalhoat 80'minutes
- 10Bernardo Silva
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
- 19JotaBooked at 35minsSubstituted forSequeiraat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Rui Patrício
- 2Tavares Mendes
- 3Embaló Djaló
- 4Vitinha
- 9André Silva
- 12Malheiro de Sá
- 14William Carvalho
- 15da Conceição Leão
- 17Gonçalo Guedes
- 18Nunes
- 21Cédric Soares
- 23Sequeira
Turkey
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 23Çakir
- 15Kabak
- 3DemiralBooked at 76mins
- 4Söyüncü
- 2Zeki ÇelikBooked at 34minsSubstituted forYaziciat 80'minutes
- 19KökçüSubstituted forToközat 80'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 10CalhanogluBooked at 69mins
- 13KutluSubstituted forDursunat 90'minutes
- 7Ünder
- 21AktürkogluSubstituted forÜnalat 66'minutes
- 17Yilmaz
Substitutes
- 1Bolat
- 5Aziz
- 6Müldür
- 8Toköz
- 9Dursun
- 11Yazici
- 12Bayindir
- 14Antalyali
- 16Ünal
- 18Erkin
- 20Ömür
- 22Ayhan
- Referee:
- Daniel Siebert
- Attendance:
- 48,010
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Portugal 3, Turkey 1.
Post update
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by João Félix.
Booking
Dorukhan Toköz (Turkey) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Rafael Leão (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Dorukhan Toköz (Turkey).
Goal!
Goal! Portugal 3, Turkey 1. Matheus Nunes (Portugal) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rafael Leão with a through ball following a fast break.
Post update
Offside, Portugal. William Carvalho tries a through ball, but Bernardo Silva is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt saved. João Félix (Portugal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Diogo Dalot.
Post update
Foul by Rafael Leão (Portugal).
Post update
Merih Demiral (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Turkey. Serdar Dursun replaces Berkan Kutlu.
Post update
Foul by João Félix (Portugal).
Post update
Çaglar Söyüncü (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Portugal. Rafael Leão replaces Otávio.
Substitution
Substitution, Portugal. Matheus Nunes replaces João Moutinho.
Substitution
Substitution, Portugal. Nuno Mendes replaces Raphaël Guerreiro.
Post update
Foul by Otávio (Portugal).
Post update
Hakan Calhanoglu (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.