World Cup Qualifying - European - Path A
ItalyItaly0North MacedoniaNorth Macedonia1

Italy 0-1 North Macedonia: European champions stunned in World Cup play-offs

European champions Italy will not play in the 2022 World Cup after being stunned by North Macedonia in their play-off in Palermo.

Aleksandar Trajkovski picked up the loose ball before driving forward and firing a sensational winner from the outside the area in injury time.

The goal sparked celebrations on the North Macedonia bench as Italy dropped to their knees in front of their home fans.

The hosts dominated possession but failed to penetrate the resolute North Macedonia defence, registering five shots on target from 30 attempts.

The visitors, ranked 67th in the world, are rewarded for their defensive display with a play-off final against Portugal, who beat Turkey 3-1.

Defeat for Italy means they will not play at a second World Cup in a row after failing to qualify for Russia 2018.

Line-ups

Italy

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21G Donnarumma
  • 16Florenzi
  • 19ManciniSubstituted forChielliniat 90'minutes
  • 23Bastoni
  • 13Emerson
  • 18BarellaSubstituted forTonaliat 77'minutes
  • 8Jorginho
  • 6Verratti
  • 11BerardiSubstituted fordos Santos Galvãoat 89'minutes
  • 17ImmobileSubstituted forPellegriniat 77'minutes
  • 10InsigneSubstituted forRaspadoriat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Sirigu
  • 2De Sciglio
  • 3Chiellini
  • 4Tonali
  • 5Cristante
  • 7Pellegrini
  • 9dos Santos Galvão
  • 12Pessina
  • 14Cragno
  • 15Acerbi
  • 20Politano
  • 22Raspadori

North Macedonia

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Dimitrievski
  • 13Ristovski
  • 14VelkovskiBooked at 80minsSubstituted forRistevskiat 86'minutes
  • 6Musliu
  • 8Alioski
  • 5AdemiSubstituted forAskovskiat 59'minutes
  • 11Churlinov
  • 16NikolovSubstituted forSpirovskiat 59'minutes
  • 10Bardhi
  • 9Trajkovski
  • 19RistovskiSubstituted forMiovskiat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Todoroski
  • 3Askovski
  • 4Ristevski
  • 7Babunski
  • 12Naumovski
  • 15Serafimov
  • 17Ethemi
  • 18Babunski
  • 20Spirovski
  • 21Atanasov
  • 22Shishkovski
  • 23Miovski
Referee:
Clément Turpin

Match Stats

Home TeamItalyAway TeamNorth Macedonia
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home32
Away4
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home16
Away0
Fouls
Home14
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Italy 0, North Macedonia 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Italy 0, North Macedonia 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. João Pedro (Italy) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Alessandro Florenzi.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alessandro Florenzi (Italy) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

  5. Post update

    Offside, North Macedonia. Stefan Spirovski tries a through ball, but Aleksandar Trajkovski is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Emerson (Italy).

  7. Post update

    Enis Bardhi (North Macedonia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Italy 0, North Macedonia 1. Aleksandar Trajkovski (North Macedonia) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bojan Miovski.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Giorgio Chiellini (Italy).

  10. Post update

    Aleksandar Trajkovski (North Macedonia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Italy. Giorgio Chiellini replaces Gianluca Mancini.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Italy. João Pedro replaces Domenico Berardi.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Gianluca Mancini (Italy).

  14. Post update

    Stole Dimitrievski (North Macedonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, North Macedonia. Kire Ristevski replaces Darko Velkovski.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Italy. Conceded by Ezgjan Alioski.

  17. Post update

    Domenico Berardi (Italy) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Ezgjan Alioski (North Macedonia).

  19. Post update

    Corner, Italy. Conceded by Aleksandar Trajkovski.

  20. Post update

    Emerson (Italy) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Thursday 24th March 2022

