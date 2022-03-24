Match ends, Italy 0, North Macedonia 1.
European champions Italy will not play in the 2022 World Cup after being stunned by North Macedonia in their play-off in Palermo.
Aleksandar Trajkovski picked up the loose ball before driving forward and firing a sensational winner from the outside the area in injury time.
The goal sparked celebrations on the North Macedonia bench as Italy dropped to their knees in front of their home fans.
The hosts dominated possession but failed to penetrate the resolute North Macedonia defence, registering five shots on target from 30 attempts.
The visitors, ranked 67th in the world, are rewarded for their defensive display with a play-off final against Portugal, who beat Turkey 3-1.
Defeat for Italy means they will not play at a second World Cup in a row after failing to qualify for Russia 2018.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Italy
Formation 4-3-3
- 21G Donnarumma
- 16Florenzi
- 19ManciniSubstituted forChielliniat 90'minutes
- 23Bastoni
- 13Emerson
- 18BarellaSubstituted forTonaliat 77'minutes
- 8Jorginho
- 6Verratti
- 11BerardiSubstituted fordos Santos Galvãoat 89'minutes
- 17ImmobileSubstituted forPellegriniat 77'minutes
- 10InsigneSubstituted forRaspadoriat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Sirigu
- 2De Sciglio
- 3Chiellini
- 4Tonali
- 5Cristante
- 7Pellegrini
- 9dos Santos Galvão
- 12Pessina
- 14Cragno
- 15Acerbi
- 20Politano
- 22Raspadori
North Macedonia
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Dimitrievski
- 13Ristovski
- 14VelkovskiBooked at 80minsSubstituted forRistevskiat 86'minutes
- 6Musliu
- 8Alioski
- 5AdemiSubstituted forAskovskiat 59'minutes
- 11Churlinov
- 16NikolovSubstituted forSpirovskiat 59'minutes
- 10Bardhi
- 9Trajkovski
- 19RistovskiSubstituted forMiovskiat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Todoroski
- 3Askovski
- 4Ristevski
- 7Babunski
- 12Naumovski
- 15Serafimov
- 17Ethemi
- 18Babunski
- 20Spirovski
- 21Atanasov
- 22Shishkovski
- 23Miovski
- Referee:
- Clément Turpin
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home32
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home16
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Italy 0, North Macedonia 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. João Pedro (Italy) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Alessandro Florenzi.
Post update
Attempt missed. Alessandro Florenzi (Italy) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Post update
Offside, North Macedonia. Stefan Spirovski tries a through ball, but Aleksandar Trajkovski is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Emerson (Italy).
Post update
Enis Bardhi (North Macedonia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Italy 0, North Macedonia 1. Aleksandar Trajkovski (North Macedonia) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bojan Miovski.
Post update
Foul by Giorgio Chiellini (Italy).
Post update
Aleksandar Trajkovski (North Macedonia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Italy. Giorgio Chiellini replaces Gianluca Mancini.
Substitution
Substitution, Italy. João Pedro replaces Domenico Berardi.
Post update
Foul by Gianluca Mancini (Italy).
Post update
Stole Dimitrievski (North Macedonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, North Macedonia. Kire Ristevski replaces Darko Velkovski.
Post update
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Ezgjan Alioski.
Post update
Domenico Berardi (Italy) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Ezgjan Alioski (North Macedonia).
Post update
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Aleksandar Trajkovski.
Post update
Emerson (Italy) wins a free kick on the left wing.