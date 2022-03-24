Last updated on .From the section Football

European champions Italy will not play in the 2022 World Cup after being stunned by North Macedonia in their play-off in Palermo.

Aleksandar Trajkovski picked up the loose ball before driving forward and firing a sensational winner from the outside the area in injury time.

The goal sparked celebrations on the North Macedonia bench as Italy dropped to their knees in front of their home fans.

The hosts dominated possession but failed to penetrate the resolute North Macedonia defence, registering five shots on target from 30 attempts.

The visitors, ranked 67th in the world, are rewarded for their defensive display with a play-off final against Portugal, who beat Turkey 3-1.

Defeat for Italy means they will not play at a second World Cup in a row after failing to qualify for Russia 2018.

More to follow.