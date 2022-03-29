Last updated on .From the section Wales

Rubin Colwill's (left) first goal for Wales was also his first senior goal at Cardiff City Stadium, where he plays his club football

Wales' young fringe players pointed to a bright future with impressive displays in their friendly draw with the Czech Republic, says boss Rob Page.

Page made 10 changes to the team that beat Austria in last week's World Cup play-off semi-final as Wales drew 1-1.

Cardiff City playmaker Rubin Colwill, 19, scored his first Wales goal and Nottingham Forest's 20-year-old Brennan Johnson shone alongside him in attack.

"There were some big performances tonight [Tuesday]," said Page.

"As soon as we knew we had a friendly, it was an obvious choice [to rotate].

"We were never going to risk Dan James, Ben Davies, or start Gareth Bale. We used this as an excuse to look at some younger players and what we've got in the future.

"When you've got a front three like that, with an intelligent 10 like Rubin, Brennan in the form he's in at the minute at the Championship and Rabbi [Matondo] playing really well, creating chances and scoring goals.... you know you're going to pose a threat."

Wales were meant to be playing their World Cup play-off final against Scotland or Ukraine on Tuesday, but because of Russia's invasion that semi-final had been postponed.

Instead a friendly was arranged against Czech Republic, with the Football Association of Wales donating profits from the game to the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

It was also a useful chance for Page to experiment. Their play-off final is now likely to be played in June, when Wales are also due to play four Nations League fixtures against Poland, the Netherlands and Belgium.

"I said to them before the game 'you've got an opportunity now to show us what you can do'. We've got a massive month in June," said Page.

"Not only have we got the play-off final for the World Cup, we've also got some very big games in the Nations League so we're going to need a big squad. So it was their opportunity to shine."

Johnson in particular caught the eye. The wide forward, who has scored 12 goals for Forest in the Championship this season, tormented the Czech defenders with his speed and direct running, and provided the final pass for Colwill's goal.

"I didn't need any convincing with Brennan - I've seen him quite a few times for Forest this season. He's been magnificent," said Page.

"He's got a bright future in front of him and he's a humble guy as well. He won't get carried away with it.

"He's made the right decision to stay with Forest until the end of the season and play games. He's still learning.

"Credit to him and his dad, who's had a big influence on his career. I played against David [former Forest and Ipswich Town forward]. He [Brennan] is a bright spark."