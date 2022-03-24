Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Qatar 2022 secretary general Hassan Al-Thawadi will oversee an Arab country hosting the World Cup for the first time

The secretary general of the 2022 World Cup organising committee has responded to Louis van Gaal's "bland statement" in which the Netherlands boss said it was "ridiculous" having Qatar as hosts.

Van Gaal suggested holding the event in the Middle Eastern country was about "money" and "commercial interests".

But Hassan Al-Thawadi said the Arab world "deserves" the opportunity and will not "make any apologies" for it.

The tournament begins on 21 November with the final on 18 December in Doha.

The World Cup was moved to winter because of extreme heat during the summer and has been dogged by controversy.

Last year, Amnesty International released a report accusing the country of failing to implement its own laws designed to improve conditions for migrant workers.

The Qatar government said it "rejects" Amnesty's assertion.

Equality campaign group Kick It Out announced the formation external-link of a working group to look at inclusivity issues in Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal.

Meanwhile, England boss Gareth Southgate said it is "a great shame" that some England fans will not travel to the tournament.

The Netherlands failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, but have booked their place for this year.

Van Gaal's side face Denmark and Germany in friendly matches and he said on Monday: external-link "Now, everybody knows that I find that ridiculous.

"It's ridiculous that we are going to play in a country - how does Fifa say it - to develop the football there, to develop it better there.

"And how are you doing that? By organising a tournament in that country. But it doesn't matter, it's about money, commercial interests."

Al-Thawadi responded by telling BeIN Sports: "For a person who understands the power of football for many years, it is ridiculous he can make such a bland statement.

"I am sure he has not spent a lot of time understanding what football means not only to Qatar but the Arab world. I think it is not a ridiculous notion than an Arab nation hosts the World Cup.

"It is the time for the Arab world and the Middle East to take a stand within the global football community and to be recognised as such. The passion that we have is unparalleled. Our ability to host major events as a state is unparalleled.

"This is the testimonials of many people from throughout the entire world including from Holland and the Dutch FA and others in Europe. They recognise our ability and readiness, they recognise the passion, and I think plain and simple the Arab world deserves its right to be in the sunshine, in the spotlight.

"We have worked very hard to get to this stage and I don't think we will make any apologies for it."