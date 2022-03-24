Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Scotland and Wales have not met since the visitors won 2-1 at Hampden in a World Cup qualifier in 2013

Scotland will have to beat Wales in Cardiff to qualify for a first World Cup finals in 24 years - should Steve Clarke's side overcome Ukraine in their delayed play-off semi final.

The Welsh beat Austria on Thursday to secure their play-off final spot.

Scotland's tie with Ukraine at Hampden has been delayed until after Russia's invasion, with fears now external-link that game may not be played until September.

Wales' win means Scotland will travel to Austria on Tuesday for a friendly.

Discussions are under way about finding a new date for Ukraine's trip to Glasgow, with the Nations League window in June initially suggested

The sides are due to meet at Hampden in a Nations League tie on 7 June, as well as play three other matches in that window.

"Ultimately it's Fifa's competition so they'll make the decision," Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell told BBC Scotland.

"We want to give Ukraine every chance to fulfil that fixture. It's really difficult to predict, there is no certainty.

"We're talking about football in the context of a war. We have to let what happens, happen over the next couple of months and take things from there."

A large contingent of recent squads selected by Ukraine have contained players who play their club football in their homeland, with 15 out of the 23-man pool for November's World Cup qualifiers based there.

The World Cup finals in Qatar take place from 21 November to 18 December.