Graeme Murty was at Scotstoun when the call came - watching the Glasgow Warriors rugby team on a Friday night in February 2017.

The voice at the other end of the phone was brief in its instruction. "Leave. Come to Ibrox. Don't tell anyone where you're going."

Murty high-tailed it through the Clyde Tunnel to Govan, where the then youth coach was offered the role of interim Rangers manager. Mark Warburton and David Weir's controversial departure was being finalised and, as youth coach, Murty would take temporary charge.

"I get back in the car and start to drive home and phone my wife up - right, calm, nice and composed, let her know what's going to happen," the former Reading and Scotland full-back recalls on BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound.

"As soon as it engages, she is screaming down the phone because it's already coming out on TV. 'Oh my god, what are you doing? This is amazing! How is Mark? Football is really harsh'.

"I'm saying, 'I don't know, darling, I've got things on my mind. Football is really harsh, yeah. I need to get my head around this'.

"I'm driving in my wife's old people carrier to training the next morning, I coasted right past all of the cameras and reporters because no-one knew who I was."

Was he ready for the job? "Of course not."

Anonymity was short-lived. After guiding Rangers past Greenock Morton in the Scottish Cup, Murty took charge of his first league game at Dundee's Dens Park, where one of the most bizarre and iconic touchline scenes unfolded.

With Rangers trailing 2-1, Harry Forrester ballooned a glorious late chance over the bar, prompting Murty to somersault backwards into a handstand, an image that has become synonymous with a troubled spell in the club's recent history.

When Rangers battled to a 1-1 draw at Celtic Park in the last game of Murty's second spell, the handstand became a celebration.

"The ball drops in the box, Harry Forrester is there, and you're thinking, this is the moment, and he lumps it over the bar," Murty says.

"As you go backwards, you're like, I'm going to go here, I'm going to turn it into a roll back over and a handstand out. You're mortified you've done that.

"One of my best friends was at the 1-1 draw game at Celtic Park and he sent me a video of a guy doing a handstand in the stand when Clint Hill scored.

"His mates are holding his feet, he's singing, 'let's all do the Murty'. He thought it was the funniest thing he's ever seen. I wished it hadn't happened."

This was a chaotic spell for Rangers, miles adrift of Brendan Rodgers' invincible treble-winners.

Pedro Caixinha came and went by October 2017. Murty took over again. Derek McInnes, then in charge of Aberdeen, was heavily linked with the role, but it was Murty who kept it until two Old Firm thrashings spelled the end in May 2018.

"It was very challenging considering we were going to play [Aberdeen] twice in a week [when McInnes was being touted for the Rangers job]," Murty says.

"I was expecting him to come in. It was quite difficult. We won at Ibrox, beat them at Pittodrie and now I'm in the situation where I've got to go into his office, after beating him and I'm expecting him at work on Monday. 'Gaffer, you alright?'"

The final days of Murty's tenure were marred by those derby routs, 4-0 in a Scottish Cup semi-final and 5-0 in the Premiership.

With his team trailing 2-0 four minutes before half-time at Hampden, he opted to substitute boyhood Rangers fan Andy Halliday rather than waiting for the interval. Halliday has since said he would "never forgive" Murty.

After the game, Ibrox stalwarts Lee Wallace and Kenny Miller were suspended by the club following an alleged angry dressing-room exchange with the manager. Murty will not speak about the incident, or those involved.

"There are lessons to be learned for me and for the players if they chose to look back in that way. Definitely things I would have done differently," he says.

"I wouldn't have taken Andy off because he didn't deserve it. But I felt at that time I had to do something to try and help the team. That got him a level of personal stick and stigma as a person and player he didn't deserve. That is on me, I wish I hadn't done it."

Above all, having left Ibrox in November and recently rejected the offer of a managerial job in Scotland, he reflects on the experience at the helm of a giant British club with gratitude. From an unknown driving to training to one of the country's most recognisable sports figures.

"It's a very, very public position," he says. "I came out of it having learned so much, having been challenged so much out of my comfort zone, which is one of the reasons I came to Scotland.

"I'm a better coach now, I have a better understanding of how football clubs work. I would have changed certain results, I think everyone would in things they did previously, but I can't regret stepping forward and taking on the role.

"I can't and I won't regret it, because it's one of the best things that's ever happened to me."