Match-winner Robin Quaison plays in Saudi Arabia for Ettifaq

Robin Quaison's extra-time winner took Sweden past the Czech Republic and into a World Cup play-off final with Poland.

Substitute Quaison slotted home after a one-two with Alexander Isak.

Poland, who got a bye after semi-final opponents Russia were banned from World Cup qualifying following the invasion of Ukraine, host Sweden on Tuesday with the winner going to Qatar.

Manchester United teenager Anthony Elanga came on for his Sweden debut late on at Friends Arena in Solna.

It was not a game with too many clear-cut chances, though Isak and Tottenham's Dujan Kulusevski had efforts for Sweden in the first half.

In the latter stages of the game, Sweden's Mattias Svanberg headed straight at the Czech goalkeeper from Emil Forsberg's corner.

Tomas Pekhart could have won it for the Czech Republic in injury time at the end of the 90 minutes when he was unmarked in the box, but volleyed wide.

Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be available for the final against Poland, having been suspended for this game. He last played in a World Cup in 2006.