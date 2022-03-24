World Cup Qualifying - European - Path A
SwedenSweden1Czech RepCzech Republic0

Sweden 1-0 Czech Republic: Robin Quaison sends Swedes to World Cup play-off final

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments10

Robin Quaison
Match-winner Robin Quaison plays in Saudi Arabia for Ettifaq

Robin Quaison's extra-time winner took Sweden past the Czech Republic and into a World Cup play-off final with Poland.

Substitute Quaison slotted home after a one-two with Alexander Isak.

Poland, who got a bye after semi-final opponents Russia were banned from World Cup qualifying following the invasion of Ukraine, host Sweden on Tuesday with the winner going to Qatar.

Manchester United teenager Anthony Elanga came on for his Sweden debut late on at Friends Arena in Solna.

It was not a game with too many clear-cut chances, though Isak and Tottenham's Dujan Kulusevski had efforts for Sweden in the first half.

In the latter stages of the game, Sweden's Mattias Svanberg headed straight at the Czech goalkeeper from Emil Forsberg's corner.

Tomas Pekhart could have won it for the Czech Republic in injury time at the end of the 90 minutes when he was unmarked in the box, but volleyed wide.

Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be available for the final against Poland, having been suspended for this game. He last played in a World Cup in 2006.

Line-ups

Sweden

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Olsen
  • 4Danielson
  • 3Lindelöf
  • 18NilssonBooked at 46mins
  • 5OlssonSubstituted forBengtssonat 62'minutes
  • 7ClaessonBooked at 52minsSubstituted forQuaisonat 62'minutes
  • 20OlssonBooked at 103minsSubstituted forKarlströmat 107'minutesBooked at 114mins
  • 8EkdalBooked at 60minsSubstituted forSvanbergat 72'minutes
  • 10ForsbergSubstituted forElangaat 115'minutes
  • 21Kulusevski
  • 9IsakSubstituted forHelanderat 115'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Sundgren
  • 6Bengtsson
  • 11Hrgota
  • 12Linde
  • 13Karlström
  • 14Helander
  • 15Starfelt
  • 16Karlsson
  • 17Elanga
  • 19Svanberg
  • 22Quaison
  • 23Nordfeldt

Czech Rep

Formation 3-2-4-1

  • 1Vaclik
  • 2ZimaBooked at 71mins
  • 3HolesBooked at 68mins
  • 4Brabec
  • 9HlozekSubstituted forLingrat 111'minutes
  • 7BarakSubstituted forKrejciat 90+2'minutes
  • 15SadílekSubstituted forSykoraat 90+2'minutes
  • 22SoucekBooked at 85mins
  • 12MasopustSubstituted forHavelat 76'minutes
  • 14JanktoSubstituted forMatejuat 76'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 10KuchtaSubstituted forPekhartat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Petrásek
  • 6Krejci
  • 8Pesek
  • 11Pekhart
  • 13Mateju
  • 16Stanek
  • 17Havel
  • 18Sykora
  • 19Lingr
  • 20Jurecka
  • 21Zeleny
  • 23Heca
Referee:
Michael Oliver

Match Stats

Home TeamSwedenAway TeamCzech Rep
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home10
Away10
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away6
Fouls
Home26
Away18

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Sweden 1, Czech Republic 0.

  2. Post update

    Second Half Extra Time ends, Sweden 1, Czech Republic 0.

  3. Post update

    Robin Olsen (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Jakub Brabec (Czech Republic).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Mattias Svanberg (Sweden).

  6. Post update

    Tomás Holes (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Robin Quaison (Sweden).

  8. Post update

    Tomás Holes (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Pierre Bengtsson (Sweden) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Jan Sykora (Czech Republic).

  11. Post update

    Mattias Svanberg (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Ales Mateju (Czech Republic).

  13. Post update

    Mattias Svanberg (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Tomas Pekhart (Czech Republic).

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Sweden. Anthony Elanga replaces Emil Forsberg.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Sweden. Filip Helander replaces Alexander Isak.

  17. Booking

    Jesper Karlström (Sweden) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Jesper Karlström (Sweden).

  19. Post update

    Jan Sykora (Czech Republic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Sweden. Conceded by David Zima.

Page 1 of 8
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

10 comments

  • Comment posted by Hedley Lamarr , today at 23:12

    Oh well at least soucek isn’t injured

  • Comment posted by Ben Karkis, today at 23:12

    Czech republic screwed over by Michael Oliver.

  • Comment posted by G78, today at 22:58

    Instead of kicking out Russia and giving Poland a bye into the play off final why didn't Slovakia get a chance to play the Poles?

  • Comment posted by bigwats99, today at 22:55

    They czeched out

  • Comment posted by Leslie Thornton, today at 22:46

    Two awful sides who would have stunk out the finals if they'd qualified. Fortunately that's not going to happen now.

    • Reply posted by G78, today at 22:59

      G78 replied:
      Did you get bored of the abuse you were getting on the scotland HYS so came here? 🤔

  • Comment posted by LovelyJubbly, today at 22:41

    Heja Sverige! Vilket dunder mål från Quaisson, typiskt att han är den som löser det i slutet

  • Comment posted by Ardganty, today at 22:41

    Well done Sweden. 👏

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 24th March 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia8620189920
2Portugal85211761117
3R. of Ireland823311839
4Luxembourg8305818-109
5Azerbaijan8017518-131

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain86111551019
2Sweden8503126615
3Greece824288010
4Georgia8215612-67
5Kosovo8125515-105

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland85301521318
2Italy84401321116
3Northern Ireland823367-19
4Bulgaria8224614-88
5Lithuania8107419-153

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France85301831518
2Ukraine8260118312
3Finland83231010011
4Bos-Herze8143912-37
5Kazakhstan8035520-153

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium86202561920
2Wales8431149515
3Czech Rep8422149514
4Estonia8116921-124
5Belarus8107724-173

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark109013032727
2Scotland107211771023
3Israel105142321216
4Austria105141917216
5Faroe Islands10118723-164
6Moldova10019530-251

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands107213382523
2Turkey1063127161121
3Norway10532158718
4Montenegro103341415-112
5Latvia102351114-39
6Gibraltar100010443-390

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia107212141723
2Football Union of Russia107121961322
3Slovakia103521710714
4Slovenia104241312114
5Cyprus10127421-175
6Malta10127930-215

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England108203933626
2Poland1062230111920
3Albania106041212018
4Hungary105231913617
5Andorra10208824-166
6San Marino100010146-450

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany109013643227
2North Macedonia1053223111218
3Romania10523138517
4Armenia10334920-1112
5Iceland102351218-69
6Liechtenstein10019234-321
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

Top Stories