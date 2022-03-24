Match ends, Sweden 1, Czech Republic 0.
Robin Quaison's extra-time winner took Sweden past the Czech Republic and into a World Cup play-off final with Poland.
Substitute Quaison slotted home after a one-two with Alexander Isak.
Poland, who got a bye after semi-final opponents Russia were banned from World Cup qualifying following the invasion of Ukraine, host Sweden on Tuesday with the winner going to Qatar.
Manchester United teenager Anthony Elanga came on for his Sweden debut late on at Friends Arena in Solna.
It was not a game with too many clear-cut chances, though Isak and Tottenham's Dujan Kulusevski had efforts for Sweden in the first half.
In the latter stages of the game, Sweden's Mattias Svanberg headed straight at the Czech goalkeeper from Emil Forsberg's corner.
Tomas Pekhart could have won it for the Czech Republic in injury time at the end of the 90 minutes when he was unmarked in the box, but volleyed wide.
Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be available for the final against Poland, having been suspended for this game. He last played in a World Cup in 2006.
Line-ups
Sweden
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Olsen
- 4Danielson
- 3Lindelöf
- 18NilssonBooked at 46mins
- 5OlssonSubstituted forBengtssonat 62'minutes
- 7ClaessonBooked at 52minsSubstituted forQuaisonat 62'minutes
- 20OlssonBooked at 103minsSubstituted forKarlströmat 107'minutesBooked at 114mins
- 8EkdalBooked at 60minsSubstituted forSvanbergat 72'minutes
- 10ForsbergSubstituted forElangaat 115'minutes
- 21Kulusevski
- 9IsakSubstituted forHelanderat 115'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Sundgren
- 6Bengtsson
- 11Hrgota
- 12Linde
- 13Karlström
- 14Helander
- 15Starfelt
- 16Karlsson
- 17Elanga
- 19Svanberg
- 22Quaison
- 23Nordfeldt
Czech Rep
Formation 3-2-4-1
- 1Vaclik
- 2ZimaBooked at 71mins
- 3HolesBooked at 68mins
- 4Brabec
- 9HlozekSubstituted forLingrat 111'minutes
- 7BarakSubstituted forKrejciat 90+2'minutes
- 15SadílekSubstituted forSykoraat 90+2'minutes
- 22SoucekBooked at 85mins
- 12MasopustSubstituted forHavelat 76'minutes
- 14JanktoSubstituted forMatejuat 76'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 10KuchtaSubstituted forPekhartat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Petrásek
- 6Krejci
- 8Pesek
- 11Pekhart
- 13Mateju
- 16Stanek
- 17Havel
- 18Sykora
- 19Lingr
- 20Jurecka
- 21Zeleny
- 23Heca
- Referee:
- Michael Oliver
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home26
- Away18
Live Text
