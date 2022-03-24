James Belshaw: Bristol Rovers goalkeeper signs new deal until end of 2023-24
Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers
Bristol Rovers goalkeeper James Belshaw has signed a new deal to remain with the League Two club until the end of the 2023-24 season.
The 31-year-old joined from Harrogate in July and has kept 10 clean sheets in his past 15 games for the Gas.
"I'm delighted to have signed a new deal with the club," he told the club's official website.
"I'm especially pleased to now be able to move my family down here in the summer."