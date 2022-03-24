Last updated on .From the section England

Bukayo Saka (right) made his England debut against Wales in October 2020

Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka will miss England's upcoming friendlies against Switzerland and Ivory Coast after testing positive for Covid-19.

Saka had been isolating from the rest of the squad at St George's Park since Wednesday and has now returned home.

England are not planning to call up a replacement for the 20-year-old.

Gareth Southgate's side play Switzerland on Saturday and Ivory Coast on Tuesday, with both matches taking place at Wembley.

Saka posted on social media that he was "gutted" to withdraw from the squad.

"I'll be supporting the boys from home this weekend and I can't wait to be being back doing what I love soon," he wrote on Twitter.

Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster was added to a 24-strong squad on Wednesday following Sam Johnstone's withdrawal.

Johnstone had been a replacement for Aaron Ramsdale, who missed out through injury.

Arsenal's next Premier League fixture is against Crystal Palace on Monday, 4 April.

England squad

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Fraser Forster

Defenders: Conor Coady, Marc Guehi, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Tyrick Mitchell, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kyle Walker-Peters, Ben White

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Conor Gallagher, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Declan Rice, James Ward-Prowse

Forwards: Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Emile Smith Rowe, Raheem Sterling, Ollie Watkins