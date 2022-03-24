Robbie Stockdale was part of Sam Allardyce's coaching staff at West Bromwich Albion last season, prior to joining Rochdale

Rochdale boss Robbie Stockdale says his inconsistent first season in management has made him "more determined to succeed".

The 42-year-old took over at Spotland in July 2021 after Brian Barry-Murphy left at his own request.

Dale have won just eight of their 37 League Two games this term, drawing 16 times - the joint most in the league.

"I didn't take on this job thinking it was going to be rosy from week to week," he told BBC Radio Manchester.

"I knew there would be ups and downs. If anything this has made me more determined to succeed. I love proving people wrong."

Stockdale worked under Sam Allardyce at West Bromwich Albion last season and also worked as caretaker manager on a number of occasions at Sunderland.

After joining Rochdale last summer, Stockdale led the club to five wins from his first nine matches in all competitions, but their form has since faltered, with the club now on a six-game run without a win.

He continued: "I've been very privileged to work with some top, top managers. I've worked closely with them and count them as friends. We're talking international-standard managers. Managers who are working in the Premier League.

"I've got the ear of those people and when I tell them what we've been through at this football club, it's something that they can't really relate to.

"I do genuinely believe we're building something good off the pitch. My job is to get results on it but we're competitive. The results show that in terms of how many games we've drawn."