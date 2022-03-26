Saturday's League Two reports

Last updated on .From the section Football

Bradford City v Newport County

Match report to follow.

Carlisle United v Bristol Rovers

Match report to follow.

Colchester United v Tranmere Rovers

Match report to follow.

Crawley Town v Rochdale

Match report to follow.

Exeter City v Stevenage

Match report to follow.

Leyton Orient v Barrow

Match report to follow.

Northampton Town v Hartlepool United

Match report to follow.

Oldham Athletic v Mansfield Town

Match report to follow.

Port Vale v Sutton United

Match report to follow.

Salford City v Walsall

Match report to follow.

Scunthorpe United v Harrogate Town

Match report to follow.

Top Stories