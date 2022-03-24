Only Liverpool, with a nine-game winning streak, are on better run of league form than Steven Schumacher's Plymouth Argyle side

Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher has described his side's six-game winning run as "incredible".

The Pilgrims have not conceded a goal since they were beaten 1-0 by leaders Rotherham United a month ago.

Then they have scored 12 times in their six wins and climbed to fourth in League One with a 10-point buffer to Sheffield Wednesday who are just outside the play-off spots.

"It's been an incredible achievement," Schumacher told BBC Radio Devon.

"To get five wins on the spin was a record, to get six on the spin is unheard of."

Since stepping up from assistant manager to succeed Ryan Lowe in December Schumacher has won 13 and lost six of his 21 games in charge.

"I'm really pleased for everyone involved, the whole team's worked hard as a unit to try and keep the ball out of the back of our net, we've needed our goalkeeper at times to make some big saves, which he has done," he added.

"If you put the work rate in, you put the effort in, then you're going to get your rewards."

Schumacher, 37, is in his first managerial role having ended a 14-year playing career in 2017. He coached at Everton's academy before joining Lowe at Bury and then moving with him to Argyle in 2019.

But he says his side's team ethic has also impressed him, with players understanding their roles if they are not involved in the first team.

"The team spirit from the lads has been the most pleasing part of it as the manager," Schumacher added.

"Sometimes it's difficult when you're picking a team to win games and the lads that are not in the squad at the moment or not in the starting 11, it's hard sometimes to keep everybody on side.

"But with this group that we've got they've been absolutely brilliant.

"Sometimes the lads have played really well and I've had to say to them 'you're not starting the next game because we're going with this player or that player, and this is the reason why', and if you haven't got a good group that can cause problems, but the lads have been different class.

"I haven't picked the same starting 11 every single weekend, they understand that the team is the bigger cause and they're all desperate to do well."