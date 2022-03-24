Cymru Premier round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Friday, 25 March

Championship Conference

Bala Town v Caernarfon Town; 19:45 GMT: Bala's Welsh Cup exit means that they can only qualify for Europe via the league and they are currently third, although level on points with second placed Penybont. Caernarfon are fifth after three wins in their last four games and Huw Griffiths' side are only three points behind Bala.

The New Saints v Newtown; 19:45 GMT: New Saints, who sealed the title in their previous game against Penybont, have not lost at home in the league this season and are chasing a domestic double having booked their place in the Welsh Cup final. Newtown, beaten at home by Penybont in midweek, are fourth in the table but only two points behind Bala and Penybont.

Play-Off Conference

Aberystwyth Town v Barry Town United; 20:00 GMT: Both sides sit above the relegation zone and go into the game at Park Avenue on winless runs - Aberystwyth are without a win in five games, including a heavy 6-0 home defeat by Haverfordwest while Barry have gone six games without victory. Aberystwyth won 2-1 when they hosted Barry during phase one last August.

Saturday, 26 March

Championship Conference

Flint Town United v Penybont; 14:30 GMT; Neil Gibson's Flint have dropped down to sixth after a run of seven games without a win while Penybont are second, albeit ahead of Bala on goal difference. Flint won the phase one fixture at Cae-y-Castell 2-1 in November with February's reverse fixture finishing in a 1-1 draw.

Play-Off Conference

Cefn Druids v Cardiff Met; 14:30 GMT: Druids' relegation was confirmed following a heavy defeat by Connah's Quay in their previous game and the target for Andy Turner's side will be to secure a first win of the campaign before the season's end. Cardiff Met are in seventh spot and are unbeaten in 11 games.

Haverfordwest County v Connah's Quay Nomads; 15:00 GMT: County are on a fine run of form - unbeaten in five with four straight wins - which has seen them climb out of the relegation zone up to eighth and eight points clear of the bottom two. Nomads remain 11th but Craig Harrison's men are unbeaten in five and only a point behind 10th placed Barry.