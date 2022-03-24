Last updated on .From the section Sunderland

Sunderland's former England, West Ham, Tottenham and Rangers striker Jermain Defoe has retired from professional football at the age of 39.

Defoe, who re-joined the Black Cats in February, scored 304 goals in 762 career club games and added 20 goals in 57 England appearances.

He also spent time at Portsmouth, Bournemouth and Major League Soccer club Toronto during his 22-year career.

"It's been a really tough decision," Defoe wrote in a statement. external-link

"I made my professional debut at 17-years-old in 1999, and I feel now is the right time to bow out."

Diminutive forward Defoe scored 162 Premier League goals, making him the ninth highest scorer in the league since its formation in 1992-93.

He is also 15th in the appearances list, having played 496 games in England's top flight.

While a prominent international, to many non-football fans Defoe will be best known for his friendship with terminally ill Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery, who died in 2017, aged six, after a long cancer illness.

His work through the Jermain Defoe Foundation also brought him an OBE in 2018 for services to charity.

"Football will always remain in my blood and it gives me great pride and satisfaction to look back on the blessed career I've had," Defoe added.

"I now look forward to spending some quality time with my friends and family before moving forward on this next chapter in my career."

Defoe thanked fans, coaches, team-mates and staff at all his clubs for "playing such an integral part" in his career, while also paying tribute to those closest to him.

"Lastly I want to say thank you to my mum, you gave me a ball at two years old and made me believe my dream could happen."

