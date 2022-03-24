Last updated on .From the section Scotland

International friendly: Scotland v Poland Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Thursday, 24 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW, live text commentary on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW, highlights on BBC Scotland from 22:30

Heart of Midlothian's Craig Halkett has received a groundswell of support to be handed his first Scotland cap against Poland in our squad selector.

Captain Andy Robertson is out with Covid-19 and Aaron Hickey is likely to miss out on his debut due to illness.

So Kieran Tierney is your remaining top choice at left wing-back, with Halkett filling the vacancy at centre-back.

It appears that Grant Hanley's return to the squad might have escaped a few as he is rock bottom of our poll.

Scotland arranged to face Poland in Thursday's friendly at Hampden after the hosts' World Cup semi-final play-off against Ukraine was postponed because of the war with Russia, who were due to be the visitors' opponents.

Norwich City centre-half Hanley missed World Cup qualifying wins over Moldova and Denmark in October through injury but had become a regular first pick at the back before then under head coach Steve Clarke.

The versatility of Tierney no doubt helped the Arsenal defender top your voting ahead of Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn, Southampton striker Che Adams, Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon, Club Brugge centre-half Jack Hendry, Norwich's on-loan Chelsea playmaker, Billy Gilmour, and versatile Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay.

In fact, Tierney was the most popular choice at left-back ahead of Robertson, with Nathan Patterson receiving more votes than Bologna 19-year-old Hickey - and Motherwell's Stephen O'Donnell - in both wing-back positions despite the 20-year-old's lack of game time since moving from Rangers to Everton.

Celtic's Callum McGregor is backed to join Gilmour and McGinn in midfield, with Bournemouth attacking midfielder Ryan Christie your choice to support Adams up front in the absence of injured Queens Park Rangers striker Lyndon Dykes.