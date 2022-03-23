Scotland head coach Steve Clarke has admitted that the prospect of his side playing their already delayed World Cup play-off semi-final against in June is "not looking great" because of the war in Ukraine's homeland and that it could be Autumn before the fixture takes place. (The Scotsman) external-link

Celtic right-back Anthony Ralston admits he was a little shocked to have missed out on the latest Scotland squad, feeling he had done enough in his club performances to merit a call-up from Steve Clarke after being included for the games against Moldova and Denmark and earning his first cap. (The Herald) external-link

Celtic's Tom Rogic is a major doubt for next weekend's Scottish Premiership game against Rangers after he had to pull out of two crucial World Cup qualifiers for Australia, with club boss Ange Postecoglou admitting the midfielder's injury will keep him sidelined for the "medium-term". (Scottish Sun) external-link

Rangers' Kemar Roofe has had has commitment to the Jamaica national team questioned by coach Paul Hall after the striker missed their World Cup qualifiers against El Salvador, Canada and Honduras. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Rangers forward Fashion Sakala has tested positive for Covid-19 while on international duty and will miss Zambia's friendlies against Republic of the Congo and Turkey this week amid concern that he might miss the forthcoming Old Firm derby against Celtic. (Daily Record) external-link

Raith Rovers defender Frankie Musonda, the Bedford-born 24-year-old, is determined to make up for lost time after a long-awaited Zambia call-up for friendlies against the Republic of the Congo and Guinea. (The Courier) external-link

Former Rangers chairman Dave King will personally cover the costs of a shortfall if the club withdraws from the Sydney Super Cup, with the Ibrox club's decision to partake in the four-team November tournament having been met with opposition by some supporters as it is being billed as the "Ange Postecoglou homecoming tour", with the Celtic manager making his return to his native Australia. (The National) external-link

An "extremely concerned" group of fans have sent an open letter to Dundee owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms over the club's current situation, with the Dens Park club sitting bottom of the Scottish Premiership, setting out three principles to combat the "level of disenchantment" felt by the club's supporters. (The Courier) external-link