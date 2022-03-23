Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Rangers midfielder Kayla McCoy was on target at Pittodrie

Rangers moved two points clear at the top of the SWPL1 after a 2-0 win at Aberdeen, who were playing their first match at Pittodrie Stadium.

The hosts, who lost 8-0 to Rangers in Glasgow in October, held out for 61 minutes before Kirsty Howat shot home.

In front of a 1,894 crowd, Kayla McCoy then slotted past Aaliyah-Jay Meach when one-on-one with goalkeeper.

Unbeaten Rangers now have one game in hand on nearest rivals Glasgow City, who have won the past 14 titles.

The visitors dominated for long spells at Pittodrie, with Janni Arnth and Sam Kerr hitting the crossbar before Howat's breakthrough goal on her return from long-term injury.

Aberdeen's best chance came in the first half when Bayley Hutchison's long-range strike flew just too high.

Hibernian consolidated their grip on fourth place, beating Partick Thistle 1-0 at Easter Road to move seven points ahead of Aberdeen.

Eilidh Adams scored the only goal in Edinburgh.