Lotte Wubben-Moy scored an equaliser for Arsenal in the 89th minute at Emirates Stadium

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall says he is "100% sure" his team will progress into the semi-finals of the Women's Champions League after a late equaliser earned them a 1-1 draw with Wolfsburg.

The second leg of the quarter-final takes place in Germany next Thursday as the Gunners aim to reach the last four for the first time since 2013.

Defender Lotte Wubben-Moy scored in the 89th minute to earn the dramatic draw.

"The only thing that will make us happy is to go through," said Eidevall.

"Let's be ambitious. I know it will be a different game, but I believe 100% we will win - I don't believe anything else.

"We know it's going to be a tough return leg in Germany but we're going to give it everything. The only thing that will make us happy is to go through."

Wolfsburg, top of the Frauen Bundesliga and playing in a record 10th successive quarter-final, went ahead through Tabea Wassmuth's header, before defender Wubben-Moy, who grew up as an Arsenal supporter, powerfully scored in the 89th minute at Emirates Stadium.

"It was a very good finish and a very special moment for her to score at the Emirates, as a fan of the club," added Eidevall.

"We're all very happy for the goal as a team but also for her and we're really happy for her."

Eidevall said it was important his side had something to show for their performance against the German side, who were playing in the quarter-finals for a record 10th successive season.

"Of course we're still developing but I also said to the team after, yes we will learn, yes we will develop but we have the potential and ability to perform and get results.

"Let's not go in with a mentality to just be happy with good performances, the way we want to go, it has to be both performances and result."

Game far from over

Wolfsburg had chances to double their lead before Wubben-Moy's goal but Wassmuth and ex-Arsenal midfielder Jill Roord both hit the post within 30 seconds of each other.

Wolfsburg coach Tommy Stroot said: "It was a tough game, which we expected, but it's only half-time and we will see each other in a week's time.

"Of course it hurts for them to get the equaliser so late but Arsenal had chances and they could've equalised earlier."

However, former England striker Kelly Smith, speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, felt Women's Super League leaders Arsenal could get a positive result in Germany.

"They will be confident of getting the win out in Germany," said Smith. "In the second half, Arsenal came out a different team.

"They were high pressing and creating chances. They were always in the game, even when Wolfsburg hit the post twice."