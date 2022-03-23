Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Newcastle United co-owner Mehdrad Ghodoussi talks to the squad after their Women's FA Cup defeat to Ipswich at Kingston Park

Newcastle United's women will play their first ever game at St James' Park when they host Barnsley in their last league game of the season on 1 May.

The ground in Newcastle city centre has been home to the men's team since 1892.

The women's side, who compete in the FA Women's National League Division One North, play their home games at Druid Park on the outskirts of the city.

They are currently top of the division, chasing promotion to the National League Northern Premier Division.

Newcastle co-owner Amanda Staveley has declared big ambitions for the women's side, founded in 1989, saying she wants to develop them into a professional club.

Most clubs in their current division are part-time and play on an amateur basis, but the Magpies' women's side are now part of the Newcastle United Foundation, bringing them closer to the resources and facilities that the men's side benefit from.

Staveley, who led the consortium that includes the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia when it bought out previous owner Mike Ashley, will start paying the current side so they can train and play as professionals.

"We want a financial plan that takes them through the next few years," Staveley said. "We have to pay them as professionals. That's a big thing."