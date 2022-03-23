Last updated on .From the section England

Forster's call-up is his first for England since 2017

Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster has been called up to the England squad following the withdrawal of West Brom's Sam Johnstone.

Johnstone replaced the injured Aaron Ramsdale of Arsenal but has himself now pulled out with illness.

Forster, 34, won the last of his six England caps in 2016.

Gareth Southgate's side host Switzerland on Saturday before taking on Ivory Coast on Tuesday with both friendly games at Wembley.

Forster joins Southampton team-mates James Ward-Prowse and Kyle Walker-Peters in the squad.

England squad

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Fraser Forster

Defenders: Conor Coady, Marc Guehi, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Tyrick Mitchell, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kyle Walker-Peters, Ben White

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Conor Gallagher, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Declan Rice, James Ward-Prowse

Forwards: Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Raheem Sterling, Ollie Watkins