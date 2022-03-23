Scotland U21s have won just one of their opening four qualifiers for Euro 2023

U21 Euro 2023 qualifying: Scotland v Turkey Venue : Tynecastle Park Date: Friday, 25 March Kick-off: 19:05 GMT Coverage : Watch live on BBC Scotland, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website from 18:55

Peter Houston will lead Scotland Under-21s for Friday's meeting with Turkey after head coach Scot Gemmill tested positive for Covid-19.

Gemmill has been unable to meet up with the squad for the match at Tynecastle but could return for Tuesday's trip to Kazakhstan in Euro 2023 qualifying.

Scotland drew 1-1 in Turkey and beat Kazakhstan 2-1 at Tannadice.

However, defeats at home to Denmark and Group I leaders Belgium leave Scotland third in the standings at present.

"I have been with the under-21s almost four years and I know the preparation steps that Scot and I and the backroom staff have taken, we are in a set way with processes," explained assistant manager Houston.

"A lot of the team is probably picking itself because of what we have in mind. There is a couple of positions we are still watching in training with regards what decisions are going to be made. But he will go on my advice with regards how I think the players have trained.

"Scot is leaving it entirely up to me, if I want to play a particular player because I have seen him doing well in training that's the way it will go. He will probably be watching the game on television but he won't be making contact via phones or anything like that."

Former Dundee United and Falkirk boss Houston, 63, added: "The group has been unkind to us in some ways. Belgium are actually second seeds but have 18 points because of their class, Denmark are always there or thereabouts in the last four of this competition on a regular basis and are number one seeds.

"But we want to have as strong a finish as we possibly can. Denmark are probably favourites to be second. But is very important that young players come into the squad and develop, progression into the A squad is the most important thing."