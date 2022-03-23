Last updated on .From the section Football

John Sheridan is currently in his sixth managerial stint with Oldham Athletic

Oldham Athletic boss John Sheridan says he must find a way to lift his side after defeat by Sutton United left them facing a battle to avoid relegation from the English Football League.

Tuesday's loss was Oldham's fifth in a row meaning they are now three points off safety with nine games left.

The Latics face becoming the first club to have played in the Premier League to be relegated to the National League.

"[We're] just difficult to watch at times," Sheridan said after the defeat.

"I'm not angry, I just get so frustrated watching people try to do things on the pitch.

"I've just got to lift them as much as I can. I'm down myself. Five defeats after the way we started [when Sheridan arrived] is relegation form.

"But we've just got to believe we've still got fight in us and we've got to lift ourselves somehow."

After Sheridan returned in January for a sixth stint in charge of the club, Oldham picked up 11 points from a possible 15 in his first five games.

Since then, however, they have won just once in eight matches as they battle against relegation from League Two.

Asked by BBC Radio Manchester if he is worried about their situation, Sheridan answered: "Yes, because we're still in the bottom two.

"Everyone says 'we've got games in hand' but, when you're bottom of the league, you're there because you've been losing games. Games in hand is about winning them and getting points.

"Of course you've got to be worried - we've just lost five games. We've got some key players missing.

"We looked strong and organised two or three weeks ago and it hit us badly. But it happens. We've had too many [defeats]."