Dean Thornton joined Swansea's staff in August, 2021 after Russell Martin took charge

Swansea City goalkeeping coach Dean Thornton has been fined £3,000 and banned from involvement at two games following a tempestuous conclusion to their loss to Fulham on 8 March.

The Football Association (FA) says Thornton admitted to "abusive, insulting and improper" behaviour in or around the changing room area.

Swansea were earlier fined £5,000 over players' reaction to Ryan Manning's red card for fouling Harry Wilson.

Their appeal against that red failed.

Republic of Ireland international Manning was banned for three games for the foul in the Championship encounter on Wales international Wilson, with a further game added as it was his a second red card of 2021-22.