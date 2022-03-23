Last updated on .From the section Barrow

Phil Brown takes over a Barrow side who have won just one of the past nine games

Boss Phil Brown wants to take the tension out of his Barrow players in their bid to avoid relegation from League Two this season.

Brown was appointed on a deal until the end of the season to halt a slide of one win in nine which led to Mark Cooper being relieved of his duties.

The Bluebirds are 21st in the table, six points above the relegation zone.

"My job is to take the pressure off - to relieve them of any tension," Brown told BBC Radio Cumbria.

"I'll put that [pressure] on myself if necessary so it's away from them. You can see beautiful things happening from Monday to Friday and it doesn't happen on a Saturday.

"What's happening there? So there's a disconnect as far as the players are concerned.

"You get certain players expressing themselves in a different way on the training field and, if that expression comes out Monday to Friday on the training ground, I've got to get it out on a Saturday."

Brown has taken training since meeting the players on Monday following his appointment and has already been impressed by the calibre of personnel at his disposal.

His approach is a simple one - communication and working to strengths.

"There are some good players and talented players in League Two," Brown added.

"Applying a style of football obviously helps, applying a system helps, getting round pegs in round holes helps. When I'm asking players to do things that they're not quite happy with, my job as a manager is to try to draw that out of them.

"Fortunately I've got one or two experienced lads in there too."