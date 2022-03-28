Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Real Madrid are preparing a £50m bid for Arsenal and Scotland defender Kieran Tierney, 24. (Sunday Post) external-link

Former Scotland winger Pat Nevin believes Tierney could become the best player in the world. (Sun) external-link

Hibernian are ready to rival Aberdeen for the signature of St Mirren goalkeeper Jak Alnwick, who is out of contract this summer. (Record) external-link

Hibs and Scotland forward Kevin Nisbet "knew instantly that it was a bad one" when he sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury against Celtic but has vowed to "come back bigger and stronger". (Sun) external-link

Scotland should be wary of Tuesday's opponents Austria following their World Cup play-off semi-final defeat by Wales, says Kenny McLean. (Sun) external-link

McLean hopes to put missing out on Euro 2020 behind him by helping Scotland reach this year's World Cup. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Scotland Under-21s defender Stephen Welsh criticises the team's application in Friday's defeat by Turkey. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Celtic midfielder Nir Bitton has been released home early from international duty with Israel. (Express) external-link

Former Celtic forward Kris Commons sees vulnerability in the Rangers team that his old team can exploit when the Glasgow sides meet on Sunday. (Record) external-link