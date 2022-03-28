Beni Baningime was injured after scoring against Livingston

Beni Baningime has been ruled out for the rest of the season after a sustaining a cruciate ligament injury in Hearts' win over Livingston.

The midfielder, 23, scored the opener in the 2-0 victory - his second in two games - but was withdrawn after 36 minutes.

Baningime has made 27 appearances since joining Hearts from Everton last year.

"Beni will now undergo surgery before undertaking a rehabilitation programme," Hearts said.

And manager Robbie Neilson added: "First and foremost we're all gutted for Beni. He came here to play football and, as everyone knows, he had been doing extremely well for us, so to now face a long period out is a hard one for him to take.

"Our medical team at the club is first class and he'll get the best support from them, from his teammates and the coaching staff. We're not going to put a timeframe on him returning because there is no pressure.

"We want him to come back in the best possible shape, as will the fans, and that will take as long as it takes."

Hearts, third in the Scottish Premiership, face Ross County after the international break on 2 April.