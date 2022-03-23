Last updated on .From the section Everton

Townsend has scored seven goals for Everton this season

Everton winger Andros Townsend has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Townsend came off early in the FA Cup defeat at Crystal Palace on Sunday and a scan revealed he suffered anterior cruciate ligament damage.

Everton said the 30-year-old "will undergo surgery next week before starting his rehabilitation".

Townsend's absence comes as Toffees boss Frank Lampard tries to save his side from Premier League relegation.

Everton are 17th in the top flight, just two points above the bottom three, although they do have games in hand on some of the rival teams around them.

The Goodison Park side are also without centre-back Yerry Mina because of a quad injury.

The Colombia international was ruled out for up to 10 weeks after suffering the injury in a league defeat by Newcastle United on 8 February.

Everton's Tom Davies is also sidelined after having surgery on his hamstring, while fellow midfielder Allan has to serve two more games of a three-match suspension.