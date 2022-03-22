Last updated on .From the section Football

Italy will return to Wembley for the first time since beating England to win Euro 2020

Wembley will host the revived 'Finalissima' match between European champions Italy and Copa America winners Argentina on 1 June.

European football's governing body Uefa and South American counterparts Conmebol agreed last year to play three editions of the intercontinental match.

London was confirmed as the host city in December and Uefa now says the national stadium will be the venue.

It will be the first time the fixture has been played since 1993.

Diego Maradona played for 1991 Copa America winners Argentina in that match, the South Americans beating surprise Euro 92 champions Denmark on penalties. external-link

This year's match will see Italy return to the stadium where they beat England to win the European title last year, while Argentina won the latest South American crown after beating Brazil in the final in Rio in June 2021.