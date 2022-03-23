Match ends, Juventus Femminile 2, Lyon Féminines 1.
Substitute Agnese Bonfantini completed a stunning comeback as Juventus beat European giants Lyon in the first leg of their debut Champions League quarter-final tie.
Seven-time winners Lyon were cruising until they were reduced to 10 players when Ellie Carpenter brought down Lisa Boattin as the last defender.
Cristiana Girelli equalised after Sarah Bouhaddi's mistake, before Bonfantini sealed victory minutes after coming on.
Lyon had led through Catarina Macario.
The French side exerted their dominance from the start although Juve missed the opportunity to take an early lead as Lina Hurtig failed to capitalise on the visitors' mistake.
Lyon are chasing a sixth title in seven years and they went in front, despite starting with the influential Ada Hegerberg on the bench, as Macario headed her fifth goal in this season's competition.
Juve lacked a threat and did not register an attempt on target in the first half, but they were boosted by the sending-off as Valentina Cernoia struck the crossbar within seconds of Carpenter's departure.
Girelli was the beneficiary as she rolled in the equaliser following Sarah Bouhaddi's mistake inside her own area.
With the game finely poised, Bonfantini was brought off the bench and she had an instant impact as she latched on to fellow substitute Arianna Caruso's through ball to slot past Bouhaddi.
Juve take a narrow lead into their second leg in France on Thursday, 31 March, with the winners facing either Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-final.
Line-ups
Juventus Femminile
Formation 4-3-3
- 16Peyraud-Magnin
- 12Lundorf
- 3Gama
- 32Sembrant
- 13Boattin
- 8RosucciSubstituted forCarusoat 66'minutes
- 14Junge
- 15GrossoSubstituted forBonanseaat 66'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 17HurtigSubstituted forStaskováat 90'minutes
- 10GirelliSubstituted forBonfantiniat 81'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 7CernoiaSubstituted forNildénat 90+1'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Aprile
- 2Hyyrynen
- 5Nildén
- 9Stasková
- 11Bonansea
- 19Zamanian
- 21Caruso
- 22Bonfantini
- 38Forcinella
- 51Panzeri
- 71Lenzini
Lyon Féminines
Formation 4-3-3
- 16Bouhaddi
- 12CarpenterBooked at 62mins
- 21Buchanan
- 3Renard
- 29Mbock Bathy
- 6HenrySubstituted forHoranat 76'minutes
- 11Egurrola
- 13MacarioSubstituted forCaymanat 67'minutes
- 20CascarinoSubstituted forLaurentat 85'minutes
- 28Malard
- 4BachaSubstituted forMarozsánat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Morroni
- 8Gunnarsdóttir
- 10Marozsán
- 14Hegerberg
- 18Sombath
- 19Laurent
- 23Cayman
- 25Benyahia
- 26Horan
- 30Paljevic
- 40Holmgren
- Referee:
- Cheryl Foster
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home1
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Juventus Femminile 2, Lyon Féminines 1.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Griedge Mbock Bathy (Lyon Féminines) header from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dzsenifer Marozsán with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Lyon Féminines. Conceded by Sara Gama.
Booking
Barbara Bonansea (Juventus Femminile) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Janice Cayman (Lyon Féminines) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Barbara Bonansea (Juventus Femminile).
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus Femminile. Amanda Nildén replaces Valentina Cernoia.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus Femminile. Andrea Stasková replaces Lina Hurtig.
Post update
Offside, Lyon Féminines. Dzsenifer Marozsán tries a through ball, but Melvine Malard is caught offside.
Post update
Janice Cayman (Lyon Féminines) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Barbara Bonansea (Juventus Femminile).
Booking
Agnese Bonfantini (Juventus Femminile) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Lindsey Horan (Lyon Féminines) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Agnese Bonfantini (Juventus Femminile).
Post update
Attempt saved. Barbara Bonansea (Juventus Femminile) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Linda Sembrant.
Post update
Attempt missed. Wendie Renard (Lyon Féminines) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Dzsenifer Marozsán with a cross following a set piece situation.
Substitution
Substitution, Lyon Féminines. Emelyne Laurent replaces Delphine Cascarino.
Post update
Hand ball by Sofie Junge (Juventus Femminile).
Goal!
Goal! Juventus Femminile 2, Lyon Féminines 1. Agnese Bonfantini (Juventus Femminile) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Arianna Caruso with a through ball.