Women's Champions League - Quarter-final - 1st Leg
Juventus FemminileJuventus Femminile2Lyon FémininesLyon Féminines1

Women's Champions League: Juventus come from behind to stun Lyon

By Mantej MannBBC Sport

Agnese Bonfantini celebrates
Agnese Bonfantini scored the winner within two minutes of coming off the bench in Turin

Substitute Agnese Bonfantini completed a stunning comeback as Juventus beat European giants Lyon in the first leg of their debut Champions League quarter-final tie.

Seven-time winners Lyon were cruising until they were reduced to 10 players when Ellie Carpenter brought down Lisa Boattin as the last defender.

Cristiana Girelli equalised after Sarah Bouhaddi's mistake, before Bonfantini sealed victory minutes after coming on.

Lyon had led through Catarina Macario.

The French side exerted their dominance from the start although Juve missed the opportunity to take an early lead as Lina Hurtig failed to capitalise on the visitors' mistake.

Lyon are chasing a sixth title in seven years and they went in front, despite starting with the influential Ada Hegerberg on the bench, as Macario headed her fifth goal in this season's competition.

Juve lacked a threat and did not register an attempt on target in the first half, but they were boosted by the sending-off as Valentina Cernoia struck the crossbar within seconds of Carpenter's departure.

Girelli was the beneficiary as she rolled in the equaliser following Sarah Bouhaddi's mistake inside her own area.

With the game finely poised, Bonfantini was brought off the bench and she had an instant impact as she latched on to fellow substitute Arianna Caruso's through ball to slot past Bouhaddi.

Juve take a narrow lead into their second leg in France on Thursday, 31 March, with the winners facing either Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-final.

Line-ups

Juventus Femminile

Formation 4-3-3

  • 16Peyraud-Magnin
  • 12Lundorf
  • 3Gama
  • 32Sembrant
  • 13Boattin
  • 8RosucciSubstituted forCarusoat 66'minutes
  • 14Junge
  • 15GrossoSubstituted forBonanseaat 66'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 17HurtigSubstituted forStaskováat 90'minutes
  • 10GirelliSubstituted forBonfantiniat 81'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 7CernoiaSubstituted forNildénat 90+1'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Aprile
  • 2Hyyrynen
  • 5Nildén
  • 9Stasková
  • 11Bonansea
  • 19Zamanian
  • 21Caruso
  • 22Bonfantini
  • 38Forcinella
  • 51Panzeri
  • 71Lenzini

Lyon Féminines

Formation 4-3-3

  • 16Bouhaddi
  • 12CarpenterBooked at 62mins
  • 21Buchanan
  • 3Renard
  • 29Mbock Bathy
  • 6HenrySubstituted forHoranat 76'minutes
  • 11Egurrola
  • 13MacarioSubstituted forCaymanat 67'minutes
  • 20CascarinoSubstituted forLaurentat 85'minutes
  • 28Malard
  • 4BachaSubstituted forMarozsánat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Morroni
  • 8Gunnarsdóttir
  • 10Marozsán
  • 14Hegerberg
  • 18Sombath
  • 19Laurent
  • 23Cayman
  • 25Benyahia
  • 26Horan
  • 30Paljevic
  • 40Holmgren
Referee:
Cheryl Foster

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventus FemminileAway TeamLyon Féminines
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home8
Away15
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home1
Away5
Fouls
Home12
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Juventus Femminile 2, Lyon Féminines 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Juventus Femminile 2, Lyon Féminines 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Griedge Mbock Bathy (Lyon Féminines) header from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dzsenifer Marozsán with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Lyon Féminines. Conceded by Sara Gama.

  5. Booking

    Barbara Bonansea (Juventus Femminile) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Janice Cayman (Lyon Féminines) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Barbara Bonansea (Juventus Femminile).

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus Femminile. Amanda Nildén replaces Valentina Cernoia.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus Femminile. Andrea Stasková replaces Lina Hurtig.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Lyon Féminines. Dzsenifer Marozsán tries a through ball, but Melvine Malard is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Janice Cayman (Lyon Féminines) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Barbara Bonansea (Juventus Femminile).

  13. Booking

    Agnese Bonfantini (Juventus Femminile) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Lindsey Horan (Lyon Féminines) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Agnese Bonfantini (Juventus Femminile).

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Barbara Bonansea (Juventus Femminile) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Linda Sembrant.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Wendie Renard (Lyon Féminines) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Dzsenifer Marozsán with a cross following a set piece situation.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Lyon Féminines. Emelyne Laurent replaces Delphine Cascarino.

  19. Post update

    Hand ball by Sofie Junge (Juventus Femminile).

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Juventus Femminile 2, Lyon Féminines 1. Agnese Bonfantini (Juventus Femminile) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Arianna Caruso with a through ball.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1VfL Wolfsburg Ladies63211771011
2Juventus Femminile6321124811
3Chelsea Women6321138511
4Servette Women6006023-230

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Paris Saint-Germain Féminines66002502518
2Real Madrid Femenino6402126612
3Zhytlobud-1 Women6114215-134
4Breidablik Women6015018-181

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona Femenino66002412318
2Arsenal Women6303141319
3TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies63031115-49
4HB Køge Women6006222-200

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lyon Féminines65011921715
2FC Bayern München Ladies64111531213
3Benfica Women6114216-144
4BK Hacken Women6105318-153
