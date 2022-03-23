Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Agnese Bonfantini scored the winner within two minutes of coming off the bench in Turin

Substitute Agnese Bonfantini completed a stunning comeback as Juventus beat European giants Lyon in the first leg of their debut Champions League quarter-final tie.

Seven-time winners Lyon were cruising until they were reduced to 10 players when Ellie Carpenter brought down Lisa Boattin as the last defender.

Cristiana Girelli equalised after Sarah Bouhaddi's mistake, before Bonfantini sealed victory minutes after coming on.

Lyon had led through Catarina Macario.

The French side exerted their dominance from the start although Juve missed the opportunity to take an early lead as Lina Hurtig failed to capitalise on the visitors' mistake.

Lyon are chasing a sixth title in seven years and they went in front, despite starting with the influential Ada Hegerberg on the bench, as Macario headed her fifth goal in this season's competition.

Juve lacked a threat and did not register an attempt on target in the first half, but they were boosted by the sending-off as Valentina Cernoia struck the crossbar within seconds of Carpenter's departure.

Girelli was the beneficiary as she rolled in the equaliser following Sarah Bouhaddi's mistake inside her own area.

With the game finely poised, Bonfantini was brought off the bench and she had an instant impact as she latched on to fellow substitute Arianna Caruso's through ball to slot past Bouhaddi.

Juve take a narrow lead into their second leg in France on Thursday, 31 March, with the winners facing either Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-final.