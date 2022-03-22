Women's Champions League - Quarter-final - 1st Leg
Real Madrid FemeninoReal Madrid Femenino1Barcelona FemeninoBarcelona Femenino3

Real Madrid Femenino 1-3: Barcelona Femenino: Visitors come from behind to deny Real famous win

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Alexia Putellas scores from the penalty spot against Real Madrid
Alexia Putellas' penalty was a turning point in the game

Barcelona scored two late goals as they came from behind to beat rivals Real Madrid and take the first-leg advantage in their Champions League quarter-final tie.

Olga Carmona stunned the Spanish champions in the eighth minute when she rolled in from Esther Gonzalez's pass.

But Barcelona equalised in the second half through Alexia Putellas' penalty.

Claudia Pina then swept in with eight minutes left before Putellas clipped in a third in the final seconds.

It was heartbreak for Real, who had looked for a long while like they were going to stun their opponents in El Clasico - the first time it has taken place in the Champions League.

Real have never beaten Barcelona but the turning point was the penalty decision, with the referee awarding a spot-kick eight minutes into the second half after a check by the Video Assistant Referee for a foul by Carmona on Caroline Graham Hansen.

From then on Barcelona dominated as they looked to find a winner, with Pina firing over from a good position and Jennifer Hermoso heading wide.

The second duly arrived when Aitana Bonmati's shot was blocked but Pina was on hand to sweep in and Putellas then ensured Barcelona left Madrid with a healthy advantage.

The two sides will meet at Barcelona's Nou Camp stadium for the return leg on 30 March and that game is set to be an incredible occasion, with more than 70,000 tickets sold.

The winner of this tie will play either Arsenal - the only English side left in the competition - or Wolfsburg for a place in the final.

Line-ups

Real Madrid Femenino

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Rodríguez Rivero
  • 18RodriguezSubstituted forRoblesat 78'minutes
  • 4Peter
  • 20GálvezSubstituted forAndrés Sanzat 66'minutes
  • 23Svava
  • 3AbelleiraBooked at 68mins
  • 21Zornoza Sánchez
  • 22Del Castillo
  • 8OrozSubstituted forGarcíaat 78'minutes
  • 7Carmona GarcíaBooked at 36minsSubstituted forMøllerat 66'minutes
  • 10González RodríguezBooked at 85mins

Substitutes

  • 2Robles
  • 5Andrés Sanz
  • 12Navarro
  • 14García
  • 15Florentino
  • 16Møller
  • 24Gerard
  • 28Partido
  • 29Salas
  • 30Rodríguez

Barcelona Femenino

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Paños García-Villamil
  • 8Torrejón
  • 17Pereira CejudoSubstituted forParedesat 65'minutes
  • 4León Cebrián
  • 15Ouahabi El OuahabiBooked at 35minsSubstituted forPinaat 45'minutes
  • 14Bonmatí ConcaBooked at 31minsSubstituted forEngenat 86'minutes
  • 12Guijarro Gutiérrez
  • 11Putellas Segura
  • 7Hansen
  • 10Hermoso Fuentes
  • 16Rolfö

Substitutes

  • 2Paredes
  • 5Serrano
  • 6Pina
  • 23Engen
  • 24Font
  • 29Pérez
  • 30Muñoz
  • 33Baradad
Referee:
Lina Lehtovaara

Match Stats

Home TeamReal Madrid FemeninoAway TeamBarcelona Femenino
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home6
Away18
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home16
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Real Madrid Femenino 1, Barcelona Femenino 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Real Madrid Femenino 1, Barcelona Femenino 3.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Real Madrid Femenino 1, Barcelona Femenino 3. Alexia Putellas (Barcelona Femenino) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Patri Guijarro.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Barcelona Femenino. Ingrid Engen tries a through ball, but Jenni Hermoso is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ingrid Engen (Barcelona Femenino) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mapi León with a cross following a set piece situation.

  6. Post update

    Claudia Pina (Barcelona Femenino) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Claudia Zornoza (Real Madrid Femenino).

  8. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona Femenino. Conceded by Teresa Abelleira.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona Femenino. Conceded by Misa Rodríguez.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Irene Paredes (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Fridolina Rolfö (Barcelona Femenino) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Mapi León with a cross following a corner.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona Femenino. Conceded by Teresa Abelleira.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Irene Paredes (Barcelona Femenino).

  14. Post update

    Nahikari García (Real Madrid Femenino) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona Femenino. Ingrid Engen replaces Aitana Bonmatí.

  16. Booking

    Esther González (Real Madrid Femenino) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Jenni Hermoso (Barcelona Femenino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Esther González (Real Madrid Femenino).

  19. Post update

    Patri Guijarro (Barcelona Femenino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Esther González (Real Madrid Femenino).

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1VfL Wolfsburg Ladies63211771011
2Juventus Femminile6321124811
3Chelsea Women6321138511
4Servette Women6006023-230

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Paris Saint-Germain Féminines66002502518
2Real Madrid Femenino6402126612
3Zhytlobud-1 Women6114215-134
4Breidablik Women6015018-181

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona Femenino66002412318
2Arsenal Women6303141319
3TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies63031115-49
4HB Køge Women6006222-200

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lyon Féminines65011921715
2FC Bayern München Ladies64111531213
3Benfica Women6114216-144
4BK Hacken Women6105318-153
View full Women's Champions League tables

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport