Barcelona scored two late goals as they came from behind to beat rivals Real Madrid and take the first-leg advantage in their Champions League quarter-final tie.
Olga Carmona stunned the Spanish champions in the eighth minute when she rolled in from Esther Gonzalez's pass.
But Barcelona equalised in the second half through Alexia Putellas' penalty.
Claudia Pina then swept in with eight minutes left before Putellas clipped in a third in the final seconds.
It was heartbreak for Real, who had looked for a long while like they were going to stun their opponents in El Clasico - the first time it has taken place in the Champions League.
Real have never beaten Barcelona but the turning point was the penalty decision, with the referee awarding a spot-kick eight minutes into the second half after a check by the Video Assistant Referee for a foul by Carmona on Caroline Graham Hansen.
From then on Barcelona dominated as they looked to find a winner, with Pina firing over from a good position and Jennifer Hermoso heading wide.
The second duly arrived when Aitana Bonmati's shot was blocked but Pina was on hand to sweep in and Putellas then ensured Barcelona left Madrid with a healthy advantage.
The two sides will meet at Barcelona's Nou Camp stadium for the return leg on 30 March and that game is set to be an incredible occasion, with more than 70,000 tickets sold.
The winner of this tie will play either Arsenal - the only English side left in the competition - or Wolfsburg for a place in the final.
Line-ups
Real Madrid Femenino
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Rodríguez Rivero
- 18RodriguezSubstituted forRoblesat 78'minutes
- 4Peter
- 20GálvezSubstituted forAndrés Sanzat 66'minutes
- 23Svava
- 3AbelleiraBooked at 68mins
- 21Zornoza Sánchez
- 22Del Castillo
- 8OrozSubstituted forGarcíaat 78'minutes
- 7Carmona GarcíaBooked at 36minsSubstituted forMøllerat 66'minutes
- 10González RodríguezBooked at 85mins
Substitutes
- 2Robles
- 5Andrés Sanz
- 12Navarro
- 14García
- 15Florentino
- 16Møller
- 24Gerard
- 28Partido
- 29Salas
- 30Rodríguez
Barcelona Femenino
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Paños García-Villamil
- 8Torrejón
- 17Pereira CejudoSubstituted forParedesat 65'minutes
- 4León Cebrián
- 15Ouahabi El OuahabiBooked at 35minsSubstituted forPinaat 45'minutes
- 14Bonmatí ConcaBooked at 31minsSubstituted forEngenat 86'minutes
- 12Guijarro Gutiérrez
- 11Putellas Segura
- 7Hansen
- 10Hermoso Fuentes
- 16Rolfö
Substitutes
- 2Paredes
- 5Serrano
- 6Pina
- 23Engen
- 24Font
- 29Pérez
- 30Muñoz
- 33Baradad
- Referee:
- Lina Lehtovaara
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid Femenino 1, Barcelona Femenino 3.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid Femenino 1, Barcelona Femenino 3. Alexia Putellas (Barcelona Femenino) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Patri Guijarro.
Post update
Offside, Barcelona Femenino. Ingrid Engen tries a through ball, but Jenni Hermoso is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ingrid Engen (Barcelona Femenino) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mapi León with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Claudia Pina (Barcelona Femenino) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Claudia Zornoza (Real Madrid Femenino).
Post update
Corner, Barcelona Femenino. Conceded by Teresa Abelleira.
Post update
Corner, Barcelona Femenino. Conceded by Misa Rodríguez.
Post update
Attempt saved. Irene Paredes (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt missed. Fridolina Rolfö (Barcelona Femenino) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Mapi León with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Barcelona Femenino. Conceded by Teresa Abelleira.
Post update
Foul by Irene Paredes (Barcelona Femenino).
Post update
Nahikari García (Real Madrid Femenino) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona Femenino. Ingrid Engen replaces Aitana Bonmatí.
Booking
Esther González (Real Madrid Femenino) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Jenni Hermoso (Barcelona Femenino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Esther González (Real Madrid Femenino).
Post update
Patri Guijarro (Barcelona Femenino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Esther González (Real Madrid Femenino).