|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|VfL Wolfsburg Ladies
|6
|3
|2
|1
|17
|7
|10
|11
|2
|Juventus Femminile
|6
|3
|2
|1
|12
|4
|8
|11
|3
|Chelsea Women
|6
|3
|2
|1
|13
|8
|5
|11
|4
|Servette Women
|6
|0
|0
|6
|0
|23
|-23
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Paris Saint-Germain Féminines
|6
|6
|0
|0
|25
|0
|25
|18
|2
|Real Madrid Femenino
|6
|4
|0
|2
|12
|6
|6
|12
|3
|Zhytlobud-1 Women
|6
|1
|1
|4
|2
|15
|-13
|4
|4
|Breidablik Women
|6
|0
|1
|5
|0
|18
|-18
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Barcelona Femenino
|6
|6
|0
|0
|24
|1
|23
|18
|2
|Arsenal Women
|6
|3
|0
|3
|14
|13
|1
|9
|3
|TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies
|6
|3
|0
|3
|11
|15
|-4
|9
|4
|HB Køge Women
|6
|0
|0
|6
|2
|22
|-20
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Lyon Féminines
|6
|5
|0
|1
|19
|2
|17
|15
|2
|FC Bayern München Ladies
|6
|4
|1
|1
|15
|3
|12
|13
|3
|Benfica Women
|6
|1
|1
|4
|2
|16
|-14
|4
|4
|BK Häcken Women
|6
|1
|0
|5
|3
|18
|-15
|3
