Marie-Antoinette Katoto scored twice as Paris St-Germain claimed a slender win at Bayern Munich in their Women's Champions League quarter-final first-leg match.
Katoto smashed into the roof of the net in the first half after Kadidiatou Diani's effort had hit the crossbar.
The 23-year-old then headed in a second midway through the second half to seemingly put PSG in command.
However, Klara Buehl pulled one back from a free-kick in the closing stages.
The goal will give Bayern hope for when the two sides meet in the second leg in Paris on Wednesday, 30 March.
It was also perhaps just reward after a strong start by the Germans, with PSG defender Amanda Ilestedt preventing Viviane Asseyi having a tap-in, while Buehl had a goalbound effort blocked.
Katoto, PSG's record scorer, looked to have put her side in command with her double, but the visitors sat back after their second goal and Bayern upped the pressure.
Sydney Lohmann hit the post with a header before Buehl finally struck seven minutes from time for the hosts.
But Bayern will need to end PSG's formidable record in the Women's Champions League so far this season if they are to progress.
The French champions have won all seven games they have played in the competition, scoring 27 goals and conceding just one.
