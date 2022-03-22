Women's Champions League - Quarter-final - 1st Leg
FC Bayern München LadiesFC Bayern München Ladies1Paris Saint-Germain FémininesParis Saint-Germain Féminines2

Bayern Munich Ladies 1-2 Paris St-Germain Féminines: Marie-Antoinette Katoto brace gives PSG win

Marie-Antoinette Katoto
Marie-Antoinette Katoto is Paris St-Germain's highest-ever scorer

Marie-Antoinette Katoto scored twice as Paris St-Germain claimed a slender win at Bayern Munich in their Women's Champions League quarter-final first-leg match.

Katoto smashed into the roof of the net in the first half after Kadidiatou Diani's effort had hit the crossbar.

The 23-year-old then headed in a second midway through the second half to seemingly put PSG in command.

However, Klara Buehl pulled one back from a free-kick in the closing stages.

The goal will give Bayern hope for when the two sides meet in the second leg in Paris on Wednesday, 30 March.

It was also perhaps just reward after a strong start by the Germans, with PSG defender Amanda Ilestedt preventing Viviane Asseyi having a tap-in, while Buehl had a goalbound effort blocked.

Katoto, PSG's record scorer, looked to have put her side in command with her double, but the visitors sat back after their second goal and Bayern upped the pressure.

Sydney Lohmann hit the post with a header before Buehl finally struck seven minutes from time for the hosts.

But Bayern will need to end PSG's formidable record in the Women's Champions League so far this season if they are to progress.

The French champions have won all seven games they have played in the competition, scoring 27 goals and conceding just one.

Line-ups

FC Bayern München Ladies

Formation 4-3-3

  • 33Leitzig
  • 5Glas
  • 19Wenninger
  • 14Viggósdóttir
  • 7GwinnBooked at 44minsSubstituted forSimonat 85'minutes
  • 16MagullSubstituted forDallmannat 74'minutes
  • 25ZadrazilSubstituted forLohmannat 63'minutes
  • 3Kumagai
  • 17Bühl
  • 11SchüllerSubstituted forDamnjanovicat 74'minutes
  • 18AsseyiBooked at 18minsSubstituted forRallat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Beerensteyn
  • 8Rall
  • 9Damnjanovic
  • 10Dallmann
  • 12Lohmann
  • 23Vilhjálmsdóttir
  • 30Simon
  • 35Landenberger
  • 42Kett
  • 44Rúnarsdóttir

Paris Saint-Germain Féminines

Formation 4-3-3

  • 30Votíková
  • 12Lawrence
  • 15Ilestedt
  • 5De Almeida
  • 7Karchaoui
  • 8GeyoroSubstituted forBertolucci Paixãoat 85'minutes
  • 14Hamraoui
  • 13DäbritzSubstituted forDialloat 41'minutes
  • 11Diani
  • 9KatotoSubstituted forHuitemaat 85'minutes
  • 21BaltimoreSubstituted forBachmannat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Bertolucci Paixão
  • 10Bachmann
  • 17Ildhusøy
  • 18Fazer
  • 19Cascarino
  • 20Diallo
  • 23Huitema
  • 27Khelifi
  • 40Voll
  • 50Toussaint
Referee:
Marta Huerta de Aza

Match Stats

Home TeamFC Bayern München LadiesAway TeamParis Saint-Germain Féminines
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home15
Away8
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home9
Away4
Fouls
Home9
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, FC Bayern München Ladies 1, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, FC Bayern München Ladies 1, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines 2.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Hanna Glas (FC Bayern München Ladies).

  4. Post update

    Ramona Bachmann (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Carina Wenninger (FC Bayern München Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jovana Damnjanovic (FC Bayern München Ladies) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Klara Bühl with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München Ladies. Conceded by Kadidiatou Diani.

  8. Post update

    Sydney Lohmann (FC Bayern München Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Aminata Diallo (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Jovana Damnjanovic (FC Bayern München Ladies).

  11. Post update

    Ramona Bachmann (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Saki Kumagai (FC Bayern München Ladies).

  13. Post update

    Luana (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines. Jordyn Huitema replaces Marie-Antoinette Katoto.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München Ladies. Carolin Simon replaces Giulia Gwinn.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines. Luana replaces Grace Geyoro.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! FC Bayern München Ladies 1, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines 2. Klara Bühl (FC Bayern München Ladies) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top left corner.

  18. Post update

    Jovana Damnjanovic (FC Bayern München Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Élisa De Almeida (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines).

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jovana Damnjanovic (FC Bayern München Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Sydney Lohmann.

