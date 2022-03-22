Last updated on .From the section Football

Will Fazakerley had two chances in the final 10 minutes for Guernsey FC

Two second-half goals saw Guernsey FC lose 2-0 at Basingstoke Town.

Guernsey could have been ahead after six minutes when Tom Jackson had an effort saved, while Jacob Fallaize cleared a Basingstoke effort off the line 10 minutes before half time.

Connor Lynch gave the hosts the lead soon after the break before his teammate Brad Wilson hit the post.

Lynch wrapped up the win with a 72nd-minute tap in after a mazy run from substitute Marcio Neves.

Will Fazakerley had a header cleared off the line and forced a good save from Paul Strudley in the final 10 minutes as Guernsey could not find the net.

The Green Lions remain 14th in Isthmian League South Central and still have games in hand on the sides below them.