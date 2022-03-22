Last updated on .From the section Football

Bulls are five games into a seven-match run away from the island as Springfield Stadium is upgraded

Jersey Bulls' winless run went to three games after a 1-1 draw at Knaphill.

Bulls failed to take their chances as Jake Prince, Lorne Bickley, Fraser Barlow and Ruben Mendes all went close in a goalless first half.

Jack Lumsden forced an excellent save from Knaphill's keeper after the break before Kieran Lester finally broke the deadlock with 14 minutes left as he converted Francis Lekimamati's cross.

But George Pilbeam's 84th-minute equaliser broke Jersey's hearts.

The island side had to finish the game with 10 men after Jay Giles was forced off with an 82nd-minute injury having used all of their substitutes.

But Gary Freeman's side could have won the game had debutant Lekimamati's free kick three minutes after the equaliser not hit the cross bar.

The draw means Jersey Bulls are on the worst run of league form since they were founded in 2019 having lost to leaders Walton and Hersham and Banstead Athletic in their previous two matches.

Bulls remain fourth in Combined Counties Premier South, 10 points off the leaders with two games in hand.