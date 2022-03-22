Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Steve Clarke's Scotland host Poland in a friendly fixture on Thursday

International friendly: Scotland v Poland Venue: Hampden Park Date: Thursday, 24 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW, live text commentary on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW, highlights on BBC Scotland from 22:30

Scotland will be placed with the lowest-ranked seeds for next week's World Cup draw, Fifa have confirmed.

Steve Clarke's men face a play-off semi-final against Ukraine, postponed until June due to Russia's invasion of the eastern European country.

Wales meet Austria on Thursday in the other semi, before the draw on 1 April.

Fifa will treat the three teams left in the hunt for qualification as one entrant, placed in pot four with the lowest-ranked nations.

The seeding of other sides who have already booked their finals berths will be determined by the Fifa rankings, due to be published on 31 March.

The top pot of seeds will feature the seven highest-ranked sides involved, plus hosts Qatar.

Scotland are aiming for their first men's World Cup finals appearance since 1998, with the tournament being held from 21 November to 18 December.

Instead of hosting Ukraine at Hampden as scheduled on Thursday, they welcome Poland for a friendly, before playing the loser of the other semi-final on Tuesday.