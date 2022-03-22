Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Marcus Bignot has been a member of the Birmingham City Women coaching team since November last year

Birmingham City Women coach Marcus Bignot has been charged by the Football Association for allegedly using abusive language regarding "sexual orientation".

The 47-year-old is accused of using "improper, abusive or insulting language" during the Women's Super League fixture against Tottenham on 13 February.

Birmingham lost the game 2-0.

Bignot has until 4 April to provide a response in appeal.

An FA statement accused him of an "aggravated breach" because the language used "included a reference, whether express or implied, to sexual orientation".