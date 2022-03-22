Women's Champions League - Quarter-final - 1st Leg
Venue: Emirates Stadium

Arsenal Women v VfL Wolfsburg Ladies: Gunners boss Jonas Eidevall expecting different challenge

Jordan Nobbs of Arsenal chats to Arsenal Women's head coach Jonas Eidevall during a training session
Arsenal have set a Champions League quarter-final record with their 14th appearance at this stage

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall is expecting his side to face a new challenge when they host Wolfsburg in their Champions League quarter-final first-leg match at the Emirates on Wednesday.

The Women's Super League leaders are aiming to reach the semi-finals for the first time since the 2012-13 season.

However, Eidevall knows Wolfsburg will pose a tough test for his side.

"They play differently to the way the teams we usually play do," he said.

As well being top of the WSL and in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, Arsenal are also into the Women's FA Cup semi-finals.

Swede Eidevall added: "It is great we are in this position in the three different competitions we are in.

"We are in these positions because we want to push for trophies. We are happy with the opportunities we have but nothing has been achieved yet. Now it is up to us to do it.

"They (Wolfsburg) are very good on the counter-attack and we haven't played a team this season as good on counter-attacks.

"But our style of football, I don't think Wolfsburg have been exposed to that either. So that excites me."

Eidevall said he will work with Rafaelle Souza and Mana Iwabuchi "until the last minute" to determine whether they will be fit to face the Germans.

Wolfsburg reached a 10th consecutive quarter-final by thrashing Chelsea 4-0 in December.

"We played Chelsea and we saw how high the level was," said Wolfsburg boss Tommy Stroot. "It's all about individual quality in pretty much every position and they got some new players in the winter break. We have to be very careful.

"These are the moments why we do all this - great teams, great atmosphere."

