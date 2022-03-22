Last updated on .From the section Football

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy missed seven games after picking up a hamstring injury in December

Injuries across Europe's top five leagues increased during the first half of this season compared to last year, despite a drop in soft-tissue injuries.

Injuries in the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and Serie A, up to 18 January, already account for nearly 60% of last season's total.

The absence of players due to injury has cost clubs an estimated £280m.

Both campaigns have been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, which caused postponements and fixture congestion.

The analysis, conducted by insurance broker Howden, found:

There have been 2,524 injuries so far this season up to 18 January, compared to 3,998 injuries during the whole of 2020-21.

Of those, 921 were soft-tissue injuries - often associated with fatigue - compared to 1,052 by 18 January 2021.

The Premier League has seen the highest number of injuries with 659.

Bayern Munich have had the most injuries in Europe's top five leagues with 60, followed by Chelsea on 55 and Juventus with 54

Counting the cost

The estimated cost to clubs was calculated by multiplying the daily wage of a player by the number of days they were unavailable as a result of an injury.

Those calculations estimate injuries cost clubs £232.61m during the 2020-21 season.

So far this season, injuries have cost the Premier League £89.82m alone - more than any other league - while the average cost per league is £46.5m.

The club with the highest injury costs in Europe was Real Madrid on £16.3m with Paris St-Germain (£14m) and Chelsea (£13.7m) making up the top three.

PSG's total accounts for more than half the overall cost in Ligue 1 - and more than 10 times the average cost of £1.3m per club.

Impact of Covid-19

Though the 2021-22 season has not been as severely impacted by Covid-19 compared to last season, the virus has still caused considerable disruption.

This was particularly evident during December and January when the Omicron variant swept across the continent. The five leagues reported 256 Covid-19 absences in December and a further 140 in January.

December also saw the highest injury rate across the board. Clubs in the five leagues recorded 607 absences - 198 of which were in the Premier League, which is the highest monthly injury count and also contained the highest proportion of soft-tissue injuries .

The Premier League does not have a winter break in December so the month is always busy for players, meaning more injuries are likely. But with Covid-19 absentees also at their highest, it suggests a greater strain was placed on healthy players and those just recovered from illness and not completely match fit.

Premier League clubs voted against the use of five substitutes during the 2020-21 season after it was introduced during Project Restart to ease the strain on players, though a number of managers have been vocal in their desire for the rule to be reintroduced.

Clubs regularly tested their players for Covid, with those testing positive having to isolate and therefore miss matches. Several games were also postponed because clubs did not have enough available players to field a team.

The total cost of Covid-19 positive tests to clubs midway through the 2021/22 season is £32m- less than £10m short of the £40.1m spent on tests during the whole of last season.

So far in this campaign, La Liga has suffered the greatest number of positive Covid-19 tests with 134, compared to just 66 in the same period last season.