Tottenham's Rehanne Skinner (left) and Brighton's Hope Powell attracted interest from Everton

Everton are continuing their search for a new women's manager after approaches for two Women's Super League coaches were turned away by their clubs.

The Toffees, currently being led by interim boss Chris Roberts, showed interest in Tottenham's Rehanne Skinner and Brighton's Hope Powell.

Both Skinner and Powell remain under contract at their respective clubs and requests to speak to them were denied.

Everton are now believed to be looking at a coach from Scandinavia.

They have been without a permanent manager since Frenchman Jean-Luc Vasseur was sacked after 10 games in charge on 2 February.

Skinner has guided Spurs to fifth in the WSL so far this season and they sit just four points off a Champions League qualification spot before Wednesday's game against Chelsea.

Former England manager Powell has also had a strong season at Brighton and they sit eighth after 17 matches.

Current Everton interim boss Roberts previously said he had not considered taking on the role permanently.

Asked whether Everton were any closer to appointing a new manager, Roberts told BBC Sport the club were "taking their time to appoint the right person". He added that he was not involved in the process.

Everton currently sit ninth in the WSL table and face Manchester City on Wednesday.