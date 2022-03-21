Bristol City's 3-1 win over Watford on 13 March was their fifth victory in a row

Bristol City full-back Ella Powell says the team have "exceeded" expectations this season, as they sit second in the Women's Championship.

The Robins are the league's in-form side, having won their last five games.

They were relegated from the Women's Super League last summer, but sit eight points behind leaders Liverpool with a game in hand on their rivals.

They next play Sheffield United away on Saturday, 26 March, with five games of the Championship season remaining.

"Every day at training, everyone's got smiles on their faces, they're absolutely loving their football at the minute," Powell told BBC Radio Bristol.

"I'm speaking for myself as well when I say that. This season has been amazing, all of the group have been amazing and all of the results we've had I think have probably exceeded people's expectations for us this season."

City are the highest-scoring team in the Championship, with 37 goals in 17 matches - an average of 2.17 per match.

Scotland international Abi Harrison is also the league's top scorer with 14 goals, seven of which have come in the last five matches. She has 18 in all competitions.

"When we have the quality of the players in our team like Abi, who has had an amazing season, she's been in the line for goal-scorers in this league," Powell said.

"But she's got it by great wingers, great midfielders who are providing her all the time.

"We definitely have quality players in our team and we find a way to break down teams quite often. It's definitely been a great scoring season for us and when you back that up with a solid backline, it's been a great combination."

Only one team will win promotion to the WSL at the end of the season with City facing league leaders Liverpool a week on Sunday, 3 April, in their second match held at Ashton Gate Stadium this season.

The two sides played out a goalless draw in the reverse fixture at Prenton Park in September.

"Just like any other team we've had our dips in quality and form and for us, coming in after Christmas I think we kind of hit our dip," Powell continued.

"But I think what's been really good for our team this season, what's set us aside from other teams, is our cohesion as a group and we really came together in the tough times and figured out a way to pull through it.

"We've got great depth in our squad, we've got a great group of staff, we really pulled together - working hard - and thankfully we've got our good form back."